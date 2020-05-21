"For some, a hero might be a person they know, such as a high school teacher, a coach or a mom or dad. For others, heroes are people they have never met. They're people — such as Ellen DeGeneres, Bono or Mother Teresa — who are inspirational because of their intelligence, talent or service. There is something about these heroes that inspires us, gives us hope and makes us want to be better. They inspire us to be great and help us to believe that we can."