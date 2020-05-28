When times are hard and things look dark, it’s often difficult to see the little rays of sunshine that are all around us. But difficult times are exactly when we need to look for and recognize those bright moments in our lives.
This doesn’t mean our problems go away or that we should minimize the severity of our experience. But we should acknowledge our ability to find hope even when things are bad — because that's often exactly when hope shows up.
Hopefulness doesn't happen on its own, though. It takes hope-filled people whose hearts, heads and hands seek out the little rays of sunshine in their lives.
Lately, I’ve had time to talk with family, friends, co-workers and parents about two key things to build hope. The first thing is finding what rays of sunshine have they observed in their daily lives. The second thing is focusing on what they are doing during the day to nurture hopefulness.
So what rays of sunshine have you seen in your daily life? Below is a list of things to look for.
1. People getting to know their neighbors.
2. People recognizing everyday superheroes in their lives.
3. People taking time to call and catch up with old friends and families.
4. People in power learning to be more generous.
5. Children learning to be more grateful for an education.
6. People taking on new challenges like learning a language or new skill.
7. Business taking the opportunity to become innovative and creative.
8. People decreasing pollution rates in the world.
9. More families spending time together.
10. More people having time to play and care for their pets.
What are some hopeful behaviors people are doing to brighten up their day?
1. Finding time each day to laugh and enjoy small pleasures, like having breakfast together.
2. Doing difficult tasks together, such as cleaning out the garage, downsizing or recycling.
3. Supporting local by shopping at only small business for two days a week.
4. Having weekly family and friends’ virtual bible study, with singing and testimonials.
5. Taking walks, exercising, playing games or just relaxing together as an entire family.
6. Parents and children spending time really talking with each other about real concerns.
7. Showing gratitude to the people who support us with simple acts of kindness like handing out water to firemen, police officers, garbage collectors and construction workers you pass.
8. Taking time to live in the moment and do the little things that make life worth living. This might include watching a sunrise or sunset.
9. Making sure to enjoy the time to do nothing. Once this is over, there won’t be much time for that.
10. Sharing things you enjoy with others. These could include sharing favorite recipes or even sending inspirational texts or funny pictures or videos to friends and family to bring them joy or make them laugh.
So, how do you start? You must start with yourself. Make your own list and post it somewhere in your home. Use it to remind yourself and your family of the good things in life when times are difficult. Whether you want it or not, you now have the gift of time. Taking the time to nurture your ability to be more hopeful will help you see the little rays of sunshine in your life so you can keep moving forward in the darkest of times.
***
Bridget Barnes has more than 30 years of experience as a Health and Human Services professional. Bridget joined Boys Town's Family Services Research and Development department to assist with creating what is now the evidence-based Common Sense Parenting program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.