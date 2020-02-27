Television isn’t what it was 20 or even 10 years ago. Today, people are getting more screen time than ever before.
Television can be a powerful ally or formidable obstacle in your home depending on how much control you give it over your family’s daily life. In order to find a way to come together as a family and watch a TV show, you might want to ask yourself a few questions about those family screen-time habits that might hinder your efforts.
1. Is your television constantly turned on whether anyone is watching it or not? If you answer is yes, make a change for the better. Be sure there are designated times where screens can be used.
2. Do your children need to ask permission to use screen time? If the answer is no, make a change in your expectations. Instruct your children to ask permission beforehand so you know how, when and why they are using their screen time.
3. Is screen time earned and lost based on behavior? If the answer is no, make a change to get your children to understand their investment in cooperative behavior directly affects the screen-time use.
4. Do you monitor your children’s screen time? If not, find out what TV shows, games and activities your children like when using screen time. Discuss with them why they like those screen time activities. You may find one child doesn't watch very much TV but spends a great deal of time gaming. Or that another child enjoys surfing the net, chatting, tweeting or texting others while yet another enjoys watching TV.
Once you have some rules in place, you can begin to schedule some family TV time that everyone will enjoy. Below are some tips.
1. Create a set family time during the week. If your family already has this, great. It'll be easy to integrate TV time into your already-existing family time. Just be sure to rotate screen-time events to include something different each week — including events that don't involve screen time.
2. Get your kids involved in planning. Let your kids help put together family TV night and take responsibility for leading the evening. When kids feel they have an active role in an activity, the more likely they are to cooperate and participate.
3. Avoid late-night screen time. If you can't schedule TV time at least an hour before bedtime, find another day for family screen time. Watching TV too close to bed wakes up the brain and hinders true restful sleep. Consider having family screen time on the weekend if week days are too busy.
4. Approve a TV show or movie before you start watching. You don't want to have to turn off a show or movie in the middle because it's not appropriate for everyone in the family to watch. If older teens want to watch something the younger kids can't watch, have them watch it with you on another night or later after younger kids are already asleep.
5. Don't let anyone bail out of family night. Of course, things are bound to come up that will interfere with your family night. Everyone should agree to make the night a priority — whether you're playing games, doing a puzzle or watching a movie. Only emergencies should take precedence over family night.
Bridget Barnes has more than 30 years of experience as a Health and Human Services professional. Bridget joined Boys Town's Family Services Research and Development department to assist with creating what is now the evidence-based Common Sense Parenting program.
