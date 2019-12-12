Keeping a good balance in our lives is what helps us to feel satisfied and happy. When we either choose or are forced to take on two full-time jobs, balance can be difficult. It takes organization and planning to attain a successful balance. It also takes continual adjustment to maintain a healthy balance.
The two full-time jobs that are the most difficult to balance are parenting life and career life. There are many parents who find themselves attempting to do this and sometimes things go well and at other times, not.
There are continual choices to make.
“Should I stay at work and finish the project that is due tomorrow, or go home and deal with the behavior reported by my son’s teacher today?”
“I have a presentation at the staff meeting this morning and my second grader woke up with a fever and a rash.”
Both scenarios will test the balance between work-life and parent-life. When attempting to balance and make the right choices, it helps to consider the possible outcomes if one is chosen over the other.
The choice must be parent-life. Helping your son learn to behave in a more acceptable way in school is something he will carry with him the rest of his life. Our children must know that they are important to us.
With good organization and planning, the project can be handed off to a trusted co-worker with specific expectations in place, which will keep your work-life intact.
Planning for the issues we know are likely to occur both at home and at work is vital. Keep close track of events our children are involved in at school and in the community, as well as upcoming celebrations. Keep close track of deadlines, meetings and other work-related events that will involve you in any way.
Then, do some preventive planning when the events will require adjustments. This could again include enlisting the help of a co-worker or at home, a grandparent.
Planning for unforeseen conflicts like the ones mentioned earlier will help ease the stress you find yourself in when the balance gets out of balance!
Pat Thomas has more than 30 years of experience working with children and families from many cultures and in many settings around the world. She has worked is various positions at Boys Town as a Family-Teacher, Trainer, and Hotline counselor. Since 2010, Pat has shared her experiences with families who call the Nebraska Family Helpline.
