If you suspect your child has a fever, placing a hand on his or her forehead may alert you.
You are typically 100 percent accurate that if your child does not feel warm, he or she doesn't have a fever. Unfortunately, studies show the hand-to-forehead technique is only 50 percent accurate if you perceive the forehead to be warm.
There are several thermometer options available in order to get an accurate reading. Glass mercury thermometers used to be a staple in temperature readings, but are now not recommended as they may break and allow the mercury to vaporize and be inhaled. Instead, use one of the following options:
• Digital thermometer: Uses electronic heat sensors to record temperature readings in mouth (oral), armpit (axillary) or rectum (rectal)
• Digital ear thermometer: Uses infrared ray to measure the temperature in the ear canal (bear in mind that ear wax or small, curved ear canal can affect the accuracy of a reading)
• Temporal artery thermometer: Uses infrared scanner to measure temperature of the temporal artery in the forehead
It is not recommended to use fever strips or digital pacifier thermometers.
It’s important to make sure the tip of your thermometer is clean. Before and after using it, use rubbing alcohol or soap and lukewarm water, and then rinse the tip with cool water.
If you plan to use a digital thermometer for taking rectal temperatures, get another thermometer for oral temperature readings and label them appropriately. Do not use the same thermometer for both locations. Do not assume if you clean the thermometer well enough that it is safe.
For safety and to make sure the thermometer stays in place, never leave your child unattended while he or she is using a thermometer.
Many methods will have a certain degree of error due to how compliant the child is during the testing, such as using the thermometer correctly or if the batteries are old. A good rule of thumb with electronic thermometers is to take the average of three to four attempts.
While certain methods are more effective than others when it comes to recording temperature, your child’s age plays a role in which method you use.
Birth to 3 months: Use a regular digital thermometer to take a rectal temperature.
Three months to 4 years: You can use a digital rectal thermometer to take a rectal reading if the child will allow this, a digital thermometer for an axillary temperature or a temporal artery thermometer. Wait until your child is at least 6 months old to use a digital ear thermometer.
Four years and older: Most children can hold a digital thermometer under the tongue for the time needed to get an oral reading. You can also take an axillary temperature or use a temporal artery or digital ear thermometer.
