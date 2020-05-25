Food mash-ups are author Dan Whalen’s specialty. In his cookbook “S’mores!” he reimagines the campfire classic. His gooey, melty, crunchy riffs look like the original, but have fun and crazy flavors. Every recipe is designed to be made in the broiler as well as over a campfire, which means you can try new flavors year-round.
Elvis S’mores
Serves 12
WHAT YOU NEED
Nonstick cooking spray
12 whole graham crackers, broken in half to form 24 squares
1 cup creamy peanut butter
2 very ripe bananas, each cut into 12 pieces
6 bacon slices, cooked until crispy and broken in half, widthwise
12 regular marshmallows
WHAT YOU DO
1. Place a rack in the upper one-third of the oven and turn the broiler to low setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
2. Place 12 graham cracker squares on the prepared baking sheet. Spread about 1 heaping tablespoon peanut butter on each square. Then top each square with 2 banana slices and 1 piece of bacon.
3. Squish each marshmallow with your hands and place 1 marshmallow on each s’more. Broil the s’mores until the marshmallows are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.
4. Transfer the s’mores to a serving dish. Top with the remaining graham cracker squares. Serve immediately.
Salted Caramel S’mores
For the caramel sauce
1 cup sugar
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature, cut into four pieces
½ cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon kosher salt
For the s’mores
Nonstick cooking spray
12 whole graham crackers, broken in half to form 24 squares
2 bars (1.55 ounces) milk chocolate, broken into individual pips
12 regular marshmallows
1. Place the sugar into a medium saucepan over high heat and whisk as it begins to melt. It will form clumps first but eventually will become liquid, in about 5 minutes.
2. Turn heat to low, stop whisking and continue cooking in sugar, gently swirling the pan occasionally, until it turns a deep amber color, about 2-3 minutes. It will burn quickly, so keep an eye on it.
3. Add the butter. Whisk until melted, about 1 minute — the caramel will bubble rapidly during this step. Remove the mixture from the heat and whisk in the cream. The sauce will be slightly lightened in color from the butter and cream. Add the salt and whisk to combine. Pour the caramel sauce into a jar and let it cool in the refrigerator for at least an hour before preparing the s’mores. It will thicken as it cools.
4. Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to the low setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
5. Place 12 graham cracker squares on the prepared baking sheet. Top each square with 2 chocolate pips. Squish each marshmallow with your hands and place 1 marshmallow on each s’more. Broil the s’mores until the marshmallows are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.
6. Transfer the s’mores to a serving dish. Drizzle the salted caramel onto toasted marshmallows and top with the remaining graham cracker squares. Serve immediately.
NOTE: All recipes can be altered to use fire-roasted marshmallows.
Source: “S’mores!” by Dan Whalen
