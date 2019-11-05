We’re believers in making memories, and what better reminder at the Thanksgiving table than a Gratitude Pumpkin?

Here's what you'll need:

  • 1 large fake or real pumpkin
  • Small fake or real mini pumpkins or gourds
  • White acrylic paint
  • Gold acrylic paint
  • Permanent markers

1. Paint the pumpkins white.

2. Paint the stems gold.

3. On the largest pumpkin, use permanent marker to write prompts for your guests pertaining to things they are thankful for.

4. Place a small pumpkin at each place setting on Thanksgiving. Encourage your guests to write or draw pictures of things they are thankful for this holiday season.

(Adapted from www.kellyelko.com)

***

This article originally appeared in the November 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

