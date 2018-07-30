Watermelon and coconut. Is there a better summer combination? We think not.
Check out this delicious and easy watermelon coconut milkshake recipe. We recommend enjoying it poolside!
HERE'S WHAT YOU'LL NEED:
• 1 cup frozen seedless watermelon chunks
• 1 cup boxed coconut milk
• 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
• ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
• Mini dark chocolate chips (optional)
• Coconut flakes (optional)
HERE'S WHAT YOU DO:
1. Cut one seedless watermelon into chunks. Place cubes on parchment paper and freeze.
2. Add frozen watermelon chunks, milk, maple syrup and vanilla extract to a blender. Blend until you have a smooth but thick consistency.
3. Serve immediately. Optional: top with the coconut flakes or mini dark chocolate chips.
