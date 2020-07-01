Summer conjures up images for me of barbecues, family picnics, potlucks and spontaneous neighborhood gatherings. Typically, I have found myself offering to bring a quick and yummy dessert that I know I can pull together with little notice, planning or ingredients. This allows me to still bring something "homemade" amidst an overflowing family schedule.
While our family is participating in far fewer social gatherings this summer, I refuse to miss the great food and treats that come with the change of seasons. These three desserts are delicious, require little prep time and each has four or less ingredients!
Pineapple Soft Serve
Often called "Dole Whip" for the famous Disney dessert of the same name, my recipe for this delicious treat is about as easy as it comes. A point of pride for me is that our children would argue that my recipe is better than the theme-park version! There are also several of us who are lactose sensitive in the house, so this dairy-free frozen option is a fabulous substitute for our ice cream cravings.
Ingredients:
• 4 cups frozen pineapple chunks (no sugar added) (Note: It's available in the freezer section of your grocery store, or you can cut up and freeze your own from a fresh pineapple.)
• 2 tablespoons of canned coconut milk (Note: Canned coconut milk will separate into two parts: a thick, spongy consistency and a more watery liquid. You will want to use the thickened milk.)
• 1 1/2 cups lemonade or orange juice
Directions:
1. Throw all the ingredients into a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.
2. If you want to get fancy, you can add whipped topping, sprinkles or fresh strawberries. I love mine in a waffle cone.
Note: This recipe makes 4 to 6 servings (depending on how much mom eats!).
Fruit Hand Pies
Ingredients:
As a child, one of our rare summer treats was a mini pre-packaged hand pie from the part of the grocery aisle that we never got to shop in. My mom would always claim she could make brownies, cookies or cakes at home, and that we didn't need to buy the boxed kind.
She's an amazing baker, so she did. However, there was one treat that she loved, too, so on occasion during the summer we indulged together in an apple hand pie as an after-swimming treat. Now, I love to make a super easy version of these myself.
• Store-bought pie crust
• Canned pie filling (apple, cherry, and blueberry are personal favorites)
• Cinnamon sugar
Directions:
1. First, "roll out"your pie crust. Each package will have two crusts (one will be the top and the other the bottom).
2. Imagine six equal sections on the bottom crust and place a dollop (roughly one tablespoon) of pie filling in the center of each section.
3. Carefully place the second pie crust on top of the first. Once this is completed, cut each of the six sections into squares (or circles if you want to get fancy and have a large cookie cutter or sandwich press). Gently press each of the sides together, sealing the mini pies.
4. Cut three to four small slits in the top of each pie using a paring knife. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.
5. Bake on parchment paper at 450 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes until lightly golden brown.
Cherry "Coke" Salad
Recently, I've had multiple conversations about the wonders of Jell-O. As a child of the 1980s, I feel like no family gathering was complete without a Jell-O salad. My favorite still remains this crowd-pleasing Cherry "Coke" Salad.
Ingredients:
• 1 6-ounce box of black cherry gelatin
• 1 cup fresh cherries, sliced and pitted
• 2 cups hot water
• 2 cups cola
Directions:
1. Mix the gelatin according to package directions, substituting the two cups cold water for two cups of cold cola.
2. Add fresh cherries and refrigerate 60 to 90 minutes, or until firm.
Even though our summer feels a little different this year due to social distancing, I have made it a point to continue to have the ingredients for these simple and fun desserts on hand, making our own family weeknight barbecues still feel special.
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instragram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.
