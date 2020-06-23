My kids — like most kids — love popsicles. I think they could eat them all year long, but they especially love sitting on the deck eating them after a fun summer day full of activities.
Normally we just buy whatever kind looks good at the store but I decided to try my hand at making some homemade versions of the cold treat. I aimed to make them as healthy as I could by using frozen fruit and 100 percent juice. I was surprised at how easy they were to make and not so surprised at how much my kids loved them.
Here are two recipes to try this summer.
Kiwi Strawberry Pops
Ingredients:
• 1¼ cups of Juicy Juice 100% juice, kiwi strawberry flavor
• 1 (0.3 oz) package of sugar-free strawberry flavored gelatin mix
• 1 cup of strawberry halves
• 2 large ripe kiwis, peeled, cut into ¼-inch diced pieces, divided
• Ice-pop molds, 8 count
Directions:
1. First, bring 1 cup of your juice to a boil. Once it's boiling, dissolve the gelatin mix into the juice.
2. Then stir in ¼ cup of the cold juice. Pour the cooled gelatin/juice mixture into a blender and add the strawberries and three-fourths of the diced kiwi. Blend until the mixture is smooth.
4. Use a spoon to gently stir in your remaining kiwi.
5. Pour ¼ cup of the kiwi mixture into each of 8 ice-pop molds; insert sticks.
6. Freeze until solid. Enjoy!
Yogurt Pops
Ingredients:
• 2 containers (6 to 8 ounces each) vanilla or berry fat free yogurt
• 1 can (8 to 8 1/2 ounces) peach slices drained
• 1/2 cup any flavor Juicy Juice 100% juice
• 8 wax-coated paper cups (five-ounce size)
• 1 cup fresh or frozen berries
• Aluminum foil
• 8 wooden craft sticks
Directions:
1. Put the yogurt, peaches and juice in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth.
2. Pour evenly into cups, filling a little more than halfway. Divide berries evenly among cups.
3. Cover each cup with foil. Insert stick through center of foil.
4. Freeze for 4 to 6 hours or until firm. To remove the popsicles from the cups, carefully run warm water over the side of the cup to loosen. Remove cup and enjoy!
To see more Juicy Juice popsicle recipes, click here.
