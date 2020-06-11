I’ve dabbled in all sorts of mediums when it comes to painting, but watercolor is a favorite. So when I saw a kids craft using watercolor paints, water guns and paper, I knew I had to give it a try with my kids.
It was a fun departure from painting with brushes on paper, and we weren’t sure what results we’d have, which made it kind of thrilling. Though I did constantly have to remind my little artists not to shoot each other with the watercolor-filled water guns.
WHAT YOU NEED
» Liquid watercolor paints in any color
» Water guns (we used three)
» Watercolor paper
» Easel, drawing board, clips, etc., to secure your paper
WHAT YOU DO
1. First get your watercolors ready. Consider diluting your watercolor paints to conserve your supply and avoid a crazy mess. I filled three small containers with water and added the watercolor paint (my kids chose red, blue and green) to get the colors I desired. I tested small drops on paper, and added paint until the color was bright enough.
2. Next, set up your watercolor paper. I used a drawing board with clips, but you could make our own work surface with a slab of wood, or just pin the paper to a tree or fence. An easel also would work.
3. Start squirting! Do some patterns close up and then far away. Then aim from the side. Get creative with plant leaves or flower petals as patterns. Lay them on the paper, squirt with watercolors and once the paint is dry, remove the foliage to reveal your design. Another idea is to tape off sections of your paper with painters tape and then squirt away.
4. Once your paint and paper are dry, frame the art — as a reminder of the summer you spent at home.
Source: www.firefliesandmudpies.com
