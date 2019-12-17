One of the things I love most about the holidays is sending and receiving Christmas cards. I love displaying the precious photos of family and friends. I love seeing how the kids are growing and, of course, I love those precious smiles.
For the record, I’m typically not a type-A personality. However, when it comes to sending Christmas cards, I go into perfectionist mode — complete with a professional photo shoot to capture the perfect image of my family followed by hours of research to display said beautiful image.
This year was no different.
We planned on taking professional photos while on a recent beach vacation on the east coast. Matching color scheme outfits were picked for each family member and I could already envision how this gorgeous beach backdrop would look on our Christmas cards.
Unfortunately, to get that perfect, natural beach lighting, pictures had to be taken at either 5 a.m. or 7 p.m. We opted for 7 p.m. and hoped for the best. But alas, our 19-month-old — who was overwhelmed and overtired — screamed the entire time, and our 3-year-old was unimpressed with his brother's theatrics, to say the least.
As I cringed through all of the drama unfolding, I thought for sure we’d have one good photo for our 2019 Christmas card. One good photo was all I needed.
Once I received them, l scoured through every single image and discovered there was no good photo. There was bad, which included lots of screaming, crying and distracted kids. And there was average, which showed both of my children absolutely emotionless. At least the beach performed well.
I went with the average photo — my inner perfectionist poorly disappointed with how it all turned out. I was ready to submit my order when I thought, "Why not share what really happened?" There’s a story here to tell. Even though it didn’t go the way I planned, it’s worth telling. I will talk about this photo shoot for years with my family, so why not have a photo we can truly laugh about? So I went with the 19-month-old screaming and the 3-year-old looking off to the side while my husband and I smiled at the camera.
We live in a superficial world that’s constantly sharing the picture-perfect moments (myself included). Maybe we want the world to think we’re perfect moms (with perfect kids), but we all know that’s not the real story. This season, I’m sharing the real and I encourage all of us moms to do the same. What if the next time you scrolled through Facebook or Instagram, you saw the tantrums, tears and epic meltdowns? Wouldn’t it make you feel better that you’re not the only one dealing with it? Wouldn’t it be refreshing to know we can all relate to each other?
So go send that horrible Christmas card of your kid in epic meltdown mode. Post that photo of your kids crying on Santa’s lap and record your toddler crying because she didn’t get the $150 toy she asked Santa for. Share the real and unfiltered, and help us all laugh at this insanely exhausting journey we call parenting.
***
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She's originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.
