Nearly two years ago, Meghan and Alex Michelic were getting ready to go on an out-of-state trip with their young children.
They wondered how they’d keep their kids occupied on the long plane ride, so the Omaha couple decided to load up their iPad with educational apps. Only, they found nothing met their criteria for learning, age appropriateness and limiting over-stimulation.
In fact, there weren’t many quality apps out there. They wanted something for preschool-aged kids — not able to read or write yet — that aren’t simply entertainment. They didn’t think many left kids feeling smarter; like they’d learned something. Instead, most apps were bogged down with “bright colors, flashing lights and obnoxious sounds," they said.
That's when the couple formed their own company, Wonder Bunch Media.
They’re creating children’s learning apps that address many of their concerns, including educational quality, ads and safety while also being engaging and fun for kids.
“When kids can read and write, there seems to be a lot of content there,” Meghan Michelic said. “But the kids who are young enough to need a distraction sometimes, we don’t want to just give them nothing of quality.”
Last month, the company released its first learning app, Letter Meadow, which teaches children to recognize and trace letters and put them together to make sight words. It's available now on Apple’s App Store for $4.99 and will be available later this year on Google Play. They also plan to release eight more apps this year, including Number Island, Art Camp (a creative app), Pollination Station (a science, pollination and photosynthesis app) and Peaceful Forest (a yoga and meditation app).
The apps and video focus on four kids — Ruby, Leo, Finn and Molly — each from different backgrounds. The titular Wonder Bunch is intended to make them appealing to all kinds of kids, lending an element of inclusivity the Michelics found lacking in other apps.
“We want kids of all backgrounds to be able to feel like they can be part of this group that's going through these adventures,” Alex Michelic said. “And so that was an important part of why we chose to design the way we did.”
Wonder Bunch also released its first animated film, “Happy at Home,” which is written from the perspective of the Wonder Bunch kids during a time of social distancing and concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. The video includes reminders on keeping a routine, learning, helping their parents and maintaining healthy habits while still playing, connecting and having fun.
From the beginning, the Michelics wanted Wonder Bunch’s content to come directly from parents.
“Adding in that element of parental oversight into every product we make is really important to us,” Meghan Michelic said. “We’re not just some big company across the sea that is producing a ton of apps. We’re really focused on making a quality app for kids.”
The couple works with a team of creatives led by Skylar Hogan, an Omaha illustrator, to create animations that don’t flash bright colors or move too fast for young kids to keep up with. Additionally, each app has custom music written and recorded by a singer-songwriter.
“We really want your child to play our game and then, afterwards, feel calm, confident and like they want to go outside and do something,” Meghan Michelic said. “If we can achieve those things and have them learn something as well, I think that’s absolutely our goal as parents and as entrepreneurs.”
In the future, they hope to release more animated films as well as storybooks, songs and fun educational episodes that will show what it's like to live on a ranch and in a city, be in the wild, work at a hospital and be in outer space.
So far, the feedback has been positive — including among their own children. They also conducted research, surveys and focus groups to test the apps with parents and kids.
“This would all be for nothing if our end user — children — didn’t love the apps,” Meghan Michelic said. “Watching children play an app for the first time, seeing them smile and look to a parent to share their accomplishments is incredibly rewarding.”
The Michelics understand people are living in a time where technology is everywhere and isn’t going away anytime soon. It’s become especially prevalent during the global coronavirus pandemic where more parents are working from home and need distractions for their kids.
Meghan Michelic had some lasting advice: Love your family, be together and focus on what’s in front of you.
And if a parent does have to hand over the iPad, the Michelics hope they’ll at least have some peace of mind "knowing they gave them a good product; one we’re comfortable with and that feels safe and appropriate.”
