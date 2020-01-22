I’ve been waiting for this.
When “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” came out, my oldest son was only 2 years old. When “The Last Jedi” came out in 2017, he was only 4 — not old enough to see it in the theater.
But when “The Rise of Skywalker” was released last month, I knew it was time. My son, a lover of “Star Wars” just like his old man, would get to see a “Star Wars” movie in the theater.
Yes, the movie is more than two hours long. And I know it’s PG-13, a little violent with the lightsabers and laser bolts, as well as a bit scary whenever Emperor Palpatine shows his face (or his fingers).
But it was happening.
I grew up with “Star Wars.” I feel it in my bones. Though I was not yet born when any of the original trilogy was released in theaters, my siblings were, and my two brothers were “Star Wars”-obsessed. They had all the action figures. We had every movie taped off cable TV. When the “Special Editions” came out, I was in line on opening night. When the prequels were released, I was in line on opening night again even if I was finally an adult and, let’s be honest, less enthused. I then married my wife, who is similarly “Star Wars”-obsessed.
(If one of us is ever home sick, you better believe we’re watching at least one “Star Wars” movie. It’s like a movie version of comfort food, something to make me feel warm and happy and satisfied.)
And no surprise, our kids are way into it, too.
They’ve been subjected to watchings and rewatchings of the original trilogy (“the Luke ones,” my kids say), the sequel series (“the Rey and Finn” ones) and, yes, even the prequels. (Though Sam once asked if we could switch to “the good ‘Star Wars’” in the middle of a viewing of “Attack of the Clones.”)
After seeing “The Rise of Skywalker” ourselves twice, my wife and I decided it was time to take Sam. He was aware of the new film’s release — having been subjected to TV commercials and a couple McDonald’s Happy Meal toys — but he didn’t know much about it.
On a recent day off, the three of us headed to the theater. (Our 3-year-old, Elliott, still hasn’t seen a movie in the theater, and we decided this was a little too thrilling for him.) After prepping Sam with the knowledge that the Emperor is super creepy, he was ready.
For the next two hours and 20 minutes, he was wide-eyed. Every time an exciting development occurred or a familiar character graced the screen, he’d turn to me speechless, his jaw dropped.
The experience was something I’ll never forget, and not just because I honestly really like the movie. It was all about Sam’s reactions, which made me emotional. The film has so many callbacks and references to previous installments, and he picked up on almost every one. I got to watch him experience this epic story, and he was totally immersed in a universe that he loves so much — and that I love, too — while his favorite characters and their starships flew across a massive theater screen.
Sam grinned ear-to-ear as we walked out of the theater.
His review? As he stared ahead, Sam kept repeating one phrase: “It was the most awesomest movie ever. It was the most awesomest movie ever…”
When I finally was able to interject, I asked, “What did you think?” His eyes lit up again as he said, “I loved it.”
Yeah, buddy. Me, too.
