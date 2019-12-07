A n Advent calendar is a great way to channel children’s excitement as they eagerly await Christmas. It allows them to count down the days to the holiday. Some calendars are designed only as a method to count the days while others, like our craft, will give your child a little something special each day leading up to Christmas.
What you need
16-by-20-inch canvas
24 cups, toilet paper tubes or other cylindrical objects
Scissors
Paint
Tissue paper
Rubber bands
Hot glue gun
Marker
Candy, toys or other items to fill the calendar
What you do
1. We used paper cups, toilet paper tubes and a gift wrapping tube, giving us three different diameters of tubes to hold items. Trim all of the tubes to the same height.
2. Optional, paint tubes in the color of your choice. Let dry.
3. Hot glue tubes, in the shape of a Christmas tree, to the canvas. Leave about ½ inch between tubes so you can wrap the tops with tissue paper.
4. Fill all of the tubes with fun items for your family. Options could include candy, toys, ornaments, money, hair accessories or excerpts of the Christmas story.
5. Cut squares of tissue paper large enough to cover the tube.
6. Write numbers 1 through 24 on the papers.
7. Wrap tissue paper over the top of a tube and fasten it with rubber bands. (This was a perfect way to use up rubber bands from an old rainbow loom!)
***
This article originally appeared in the December 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
