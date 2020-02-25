2510225e38255acd03d6.92700730-Gameplay 4

Sonic and his pal, Tails, speed through a stage in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, originally released in 1992.

 Sega

You remember Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

It's much like the original Sonic — the ultra-fast, electric blue hedgehog runs on ramps, platforms and loop-the-loops while collecting golden rings and bopping bad guys — but this time, Sonic has his pal Tails.

A classic Sega Genesis game from 1992, Sonic 2 is back, and it's now available on the Nintendo Switch. 

My Switch is used primarily for two things: Playing new versions of my favorite franchises (Zelda, Mario, MarioKart, Smash Bros., etc.) and playing retro games (NES and SNES apps featuring dozens of classic games plus downloads of favorites like Sonic).

And it gets a whole lot of use by my kids.

They can play MarioKart. They can play Ultimate Chicken Horse. And, with a little help, they can play Sonic.

My oldest son, Sam, is 6, and he can handle retro platformers like Super Mario Bros. and Sonic. Running, jumping and collecting coins is pretty easy for him.

That's especially true for Sonic, where you essentially just run as fast as you can until you get to the end. There aren't a lot of enemies and the platforming isn't too hard. 

(Except for the Chemical Plant Zone, the game's second stage. I don't remember it being that difficult when I played it as a kid, but I had a whole lot of trouble getting past it this time. Man, retro games are hard.)

Sonic 2 is just another game in our retro arsenal, and our kids love it.

This version of the game, released by Sega under its Sega Ages line of remastered classic games, has all the features of the original plus a few more. 

It has a two-player mode where player one is Sonic and player two is Tails. There's also the game's competitive mode, which lets the two players race through three levels and a special stage to see who makes it first.

You can also switch to Sonic's yellow-colored Super Sonic mode (with greater acceleration, higher Spin Jumps and invincibility) easily, and you can play the game as Knuckles, which used to only be possible by stacking two special game cartridges in your Sega Genesis. 

