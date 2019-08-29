Scott Frost, Tom Osborne, Bill Moos — if you can think of a Husker player or NU administrator, 2-year-old Michael Ramm can probably name them.
His parents, Matt and Emily Ramm, read to Michael every night before bed. They read books like "Where the Wild Things Are" and "Splat and the New Baby."
But earlier this summer, dad Matt decided to add "Frost: A Husker's Journey Home," a World-Herald book about the Huskers’ head coach, to the mix. After all, the Gretna couple are big Husker fans. Why not get Michael pumped up for Husker season a little early?
Michael took to the book like a duck to water.
Before long, he was able to look at photos and point out Huskers by name.
On Wednesday, Emily grabbed her phone and recorded herself quizzing Michael.
"I took the video because your kid will do something cute and then they'll stop doing it," said the mom of two and former World-Herald reporter. "So I thought, 'I need to video this so I can always remember it."
The most obscure person Michael knows in the book is Chip Kelly. Scott Frost worked as the wide receivers coach at Oregon when Kelly was the head coach there. But his favorite photo is one of Scott Frost throwing the shot put. Emily said Michael loves the funny face he's making and often imitates him.
The couple, who have season tickets, plan to take Michael to his first Husker game this fall.
1 of 18
Shelly Doty of Lincoln, center, poses for a picture with former Huskers and Heisman Trophy winners Mike Rozier, right, Eric Crouch, left, and Johnny Rodgers during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
From left: Former Husker Woody Paige and volunteer Jennifer Powell assist former Huskers and Heisman Trophy winners Eric Crouch and Mike Rozier as they autograph memorabilia during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Autographed footballs, T-shirts and other items were auctioned off during the event.
From left: Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers, former Husker coach Tom Osborne, and former Huskers and Heisman Trophy winners Mike Rozier and Eric Crouch pose for a photograph during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
From left: Former Husker football coach Tom Osborne is greeted by former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers, former Husker Woody Paige and former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier signs footballs during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Autographed footballs, T-shirts and other memorabilia were auctioned off during the event.
Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch holds a poster of himself with former Huskers and fellow Heisman Trophy winners Johnny Rodgers and Mike Rozier during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Autographed footballs, T-shirts and other memorabilia were auctioned off during the event.
Johnny Rodgers, left, greets Mike Rozier during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Rodgers and Rozier are both former Huskers and Heisman Trophy winners.
Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch, center, poses for a photograph with Reese Thomas, left, of Lincoln, and Thomas' grandmother Becky Schubert, also of Lincoln, during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers, left, talks with former Husker coach Tom Osborne during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch signs a miniature football helmet during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Autographed footballs, T-shirts and other memorabilia were auctioned off during the event.
Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier signs a shirt during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Autographed footballs, T-shirts and other memorabilia were auctioned off during the event.
Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier's signature graces a football during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Autographed footballs, T-shirts and other memorabilia were auctioned off during the event.
Zander Bartlett, 7, of Lincoln, poses with Mike Rozier's Heisman Trophy as his grandfather, Sam Jeys, also of Lincoln, takes his photograph. The trophy was on display during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
Former Husker coach Tom Osborne autographs a football during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Autographed footballs, T-shirts and other memorabilia were auctioned off during the event.
A football autographed by former Husker coach Tom Osborne sits on a table during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Autographed footballs, T-shirts and other memorabilia were auctioned off during the event.
Former Huskers and Heisman Trophy winners raise money for cancer patients
The public joined Heisman Trophy winners and former Huskers Eric Crouch, Johnny Rodgers and Mike Rozier, along with Tom Osborne, for the second annual Strike Out Cancer bowling fundraiser at Sun Valley Lanes on Saturday in Lincoln. Proceeds from the event will support patients and families receiving care at the Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center, part of the Nebraska Medicine Health Network.
1 of 18
Shelly Doty of Lincoln, center, poses for a picture with former Huskers and Heisman Trophy winners Mike Rozier, right, Eric Crouch, left, and Johnny Rodgers during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Former Husker Woody Paige and volunteer Jennifer Powell assist former Huskers and Heisman Trophy winners Eric Crouch and Mike Rozier as they autograph memorabilia during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Autographed footballs, T-shirts and other items were auctioned off during the event.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers, former Husker coach Tom Osborne, and former Huskers and Heisman Trophy winners Mike Rozier and Eric Crouch pose for a photograph during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Former Husker football coach Tom Osborne is greeted by former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers, former Husker Woody Paige and former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier signs footballs during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Autographed footballs, T-shirts and other memorabilia were auctioned off during the event.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch holds a poster of himself with former Huskers and fellow Heisman Trophy winners Johnny Rodgers and Mike Rozier during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Autographed footballs, T-shirts and other memorabilia were auctioned off during the event.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier's Heisman Trophy was on display during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers, left, greets Mike Rozier during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Rodgers and Rozier are both former Huskers and Heisman Trophy winners.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Miker Rozier's Heisman Trophy was on display during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch, center, poses for a photograph with Reese Thomas, left, of Lincoln, and Thomas' grandmother Becky Schubert, also of Lincoln, during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers, left, talks with former Husker coach Tom Osborne during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch signs a miniature football helmet during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Autographed footballs, T-shirts and other memorabilia were auctioned off during the event.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russ Schnittker of Friend bowls during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier signs a shirt during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Autographed footballs, T-shirts and other memorabilia were auctioned off during the event.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Husker and Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier's signature graces a football during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Autographed footballs, T-shirts and other memorabilia were auctioned off during the event.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zander Bartlett, 7, of Lincoln, poses with Mike Rozier's Heisman Trophy as his grandfather, Sam Jeys, also of Lincoln, takes his photograph. The trophy was on display during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Husker coach Tom Osborne autographs a football during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Autographed footballs, T-shirts and other memorabilia were auctioned off during the event.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A football autographed by former Husker coach Tom Osborne sits on a table during a fundraiser that supports patients and families receiving care at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center. Autographed footballs, T-shirts and other memorabilia were auctioned off during the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.