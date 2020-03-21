The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.
So if you’re looking for the perfect gift, check out our ideas.
1. HyperX Cloud MIX. “Amazing” summed up our reviewer’s reaction to the HyperX Cloud MIX wired gaming headset. Plush padding and crisp, high-res sound let you experience video games better and be incredibly comfortable doing it. The headset also offers little touches such as Bluetooth, braided cables and detachable cables and microphone so you can configure it exactly to your needs. $199.99, hyperxgaming.com.
2. Precidio snack-in-a-box container. Eating the right amount is the key to every food plan, but who has time to measure every handful? The clear Precidio snack-in-a-box container makes the task easier with two 6-ounce chambers and pop-up lids for easy pouring. It’s durable, dishwasher safe and a swell alternative to a plastic bag. There’s also a smaller colorful version for kids. $9.99, Amazon.com.
3. ZenCooler air cooler. Trapped in a boiling room with little or no air conditioning? Or just plain hot in your upstairs bedroom despite central air? Try the ZenCooler air cooler. Just add water and plug it in to get relief. Not only does it cool the air, it cleans and humidifies it, too. One single filling will cool a room for eight hours. $89.95, zencooler.com.
4. "How to Be a Great Sibling" kit. Are you expecting baby No. 2? Or perhaps trying to teach a third or fourth child how to become a big sibling? Little Medical School’s “How to Be a Great Sibling” kit has you covered. It comes with a plush baby doll, real stethoscope, choke tube tester, dry-erase marker, stickers, activities and more to help kids prepare for a new sibling, become a helper and watch the newest family member grow. Ages 4 and older. $29.99. littlemedicalschool.com.
5. Kuhn Rikon Wave Counter Helper. In our tester’s hand, the lightweight plastic Kuhn Rikon Wave Counter Helper felt like it wouldn’t hold anything. Thankfully for her tablet, it held strong from the rubber surfaces on the top pocket and on the ends, rendering it immobile once weight was applied. However, it securely holds only a thin cookbook. The utensil rest can cleanly accommodate nothing bigger than your favorite wooden spoon. $10, www.kuhnrikonshop.com.
This article originally appeared in the March 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
