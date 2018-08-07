I miss having a newborn.
It turns out my “baby” isn’t a baby at all any more.
My youngest son, Elliott, is about to turn 2. Every day he looks less and less like a baby, and more and more like a little boy.
And because he’s almost 2, I’ve started hearing the dreaded, “So when are you going to have another?”
My response? A coy “I’m not sure.”
My answer comes from a few things: I really am not sure. And while pregnancy is beautiful and wonderful, it’s also really, really hard and sometimes unpleasant.
Especially for me.
My pregnancies have been difficult: Morning sickness, gestational diabetes, swelling, swift kicks in the ribs, etc.
And labor is no picnic in the park either.
Of course, at the end of it all, you have a precious newborn to show for your efforts. So it’s definitely worth it.
And while newborns come with their own set of challenges, there are so many wonderful things about them. In reflecting on this, here are six things I miss about having a newborn.
1. They don’t move. Sure, they squiggle and squirm, and they might move a couple of inches by accident. But generally speaking they stay in one place. They can’t crawl yet so they can’t get into stuff they aren’t supposed to. They just lay there and stare lovingly back at you.
2. Along those same lines, they can’t talk. This means there’s no whining or talking back. They just coo and squeal. And cry. Sometimes there's a lot of crying, but it's usually pretty easy to figure out what they want.
3. They just eat one thing — breastmilk or formula, and they are excited to eat. You haven’t yet taken on the role of short order cook. I always said I’d never become one but then I really disliked waking up and feeding a hungry child at midnight because they wouldn’t eat the dinner I originally prepared.
4. They wear such tiny clothes. While Elliott never did fit into the newborn clothes (my 4-year-old Sam did), his clothes were still tiny and adorable. I look at them now and always find myself wondering, “How did he used to fit into these?!”
5. They’re so chubby. Elliott was the chubbiest of my two kids. He had tummy rolls, wrist rolls and thigh rolls. I loved it. As he’s gotten older, though, he’s really leaned out and those rolls have almost disappeared.
6. They’re so cuddly. Not that my 4- and 1-year-olds aren’t cuddly. They certainly can be. But I no longer spend entire afternoons just sitting there cuddling them. They’re too busy playing (and fighting) to sit and cuddle mama all day. I miss lying on the couch with a sleeping baby. Or taking naps with a baby.
Who knows, maybe we’ll have a third and I’ll get to experience everything all over again. In the meantime, I have two newborn nieces I get to love up on.
