The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.
So if you’re looking for the perfect gift, check out our ideas.
1. Hassle-free coffee. Steeped is a low-hassle, high-flavor coffee with a tea-like brewing method. Steeped’s beans come pre-ground in single-serve filter bags so there’s no mess. At about $1 per cup, it’s not quite the value of bags on the store shelf, but the single-serve approach − with no plastics − seems more environmentally friendly than the K-Cup approach. $30, steepedcoffee.com
2. Happy trails. Harper loved the Horse Club Caravan! The first-grader was able to assemble most of the pieces by herself for hours of imaginary play. The accessories and little details made it special — like the décor for the living space (pictures for the wall and ribbons to display), the table, chair and umbrella for the top deck, and the hidden space under the couch. So fun! $59.99, www.schleich-s.com/en/US
3. Pretty puppy. Y’Art was one of ASTRA’s 2019 Best Toys for Kids (Arts and Crafts, 7+). The mess-free, oops-proof product lets you lift the yarn and reposition it if you make a mistake. The age recommendation is important; our 6-year-old reviewer was frustrated trying to put the project together. $14.99, www.yart-studio.com
4. Snack food au natural. Bubba’s Fine Foods grain-free snacks are nearly void of artificial ingredients and low on sugar. Ungranola was a staff favorite. The sweet taste and the crunch was satisfying and mixing it with yogurt took it to a new level. The buffalo-flavored banana chips were good, too, in moderation. $13.99, bubbasfoods.com
5. Colors of the rainbow. Kiss your boring silverware goodbye. As one fan said, this Berglander flatware is the best gift ever for the unicorn lover. Durable stainless steel with a high-quality titanium gold coating for formal or everyday use; well-balanced in your hand. $20.99 for a set for four, amazon.com.
This article originally appeared in the October 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
