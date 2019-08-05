The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.
So if you’re looking for the perfect gift — or a way to make summer more fun — check out our ideas.
1. Rock-a-bye baby. The Rockit Portable Baby Rocker promises to lull your fussy newborn to sleep in her stroller. The bulbous Rockit is easy to install once you find a screwdriver that’s skinny and long enough to reach the screws holding the battery hatch in place. It’s simple to use and seems to do its job, which is pretty straightforward. Simply park your stroller, push the power button and twist a dial to reach the desired intensity of rock you want for your child. Our tester’s 1-month-old is often at peace in her stroller, even when stopped, but in the odd moments when she wasn’t calm, the Rockit managed to convince her that she was still in motion. $49.99, rockitrocker-usa.com
2. It's all fun and games. “Are You Dumber Than a Box of Rocks?” is a quick, fun game for all ages. The youth group that tested it laughed a lot answering questions that ranged from super easy to super hard. Each has three answers (0, 1 or 2). Rocks with numbers are rolled to give the rock’s “answer.” Just hope you are smarter or there will be more laughs. $15.95, amazon.com
3. Precious memories. Start recording precious memories in these beautifully bound, linen hardcover books that last a lifetime. There are a ton of themes online – pregnancy, baby, Christmas, recipe, travel, gratitude, etc. Each journal provides open-ended prompts for details and space to write several paragraphs and attach photographs or other mementos. The pregnancy journal is $34.95; baby’s first year, $59.95. Pricey, but they’ll look pretty on your coffee table or bookshelf. writetomeshop.com
4. Rooted in sustainability. Totes by Out of the Woods get an eco-fashion boost from SuperNatural Paper, a sustainable material with the strength and aesthetics of leather. Our girl boss loves the two-toned insulated zippered Mini Shopper lunch tote and still can’t believe the value for the price: $12.99. The well-tailored vegan collection includes daily carryalls, backpacks, shoppers, coolers and wine totes. $5.99 to $29.99. Navy or herringbone. Available at select Target and Office Depot stores.
5. Better beach experience. The CGEAR Sand-Free Beach Towel can’t keep you free of sand on the beach. But it does something no beach towel I had used before did. It lets gravity sift away the sand that feet and wind kick onto your towel. And it doesn’t let sand filter back through. This designer towel is for people who like to lay on the beach without leaving looking like a powdered donut. It does this job well. It’s not the best beach towel replacement for drying off after laying out. The texture of the towel is coarser than typical, which could irritate sunburned skin. It should be viewed as a lighter, easier-to-pack replacement for a beach mat. $49.99, cgear-sandfree.com.
***
This article originally appeared in the August 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.