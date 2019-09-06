The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.
So if you’re looking for the perfect gift — or a way to make summer more fun — check out our ideas.
1. Glass Dry-Erase Desktop Computer Pad. This organizational tool from Quartet is designed to sit between your keyboard and monitor. Using a dry-erase marker, you can jot notes, to-dos and reminders — even doodle on the desktop. Between notations, the pen rests in a tidy aluminum cradle. A small pullout drawer under the angled writing surface is perfect for holding small office accessories. The pad has a sleek design and a 15-year warranty. $26.95, quartet.com
2. Energy bites. Journalists love food so there was no arm-twisting for a taste test of five flavors of soft and chewy Energy Bites from Unwrapp’d. The runaway favorite: Cinnamon Roll. Finishing strong: Peanut Butter Chocolate and Mint Chocolate. Peanut Butter scored respectably — “Close to a spoonful of peanut butter :)” Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, however, fell short on the flavor meter. The Energy Bites are gluten, grain, soy and dairy free and come in recyclable, reusable jars. 10-ounce version, $9.95; 3-ounce variety pack, $11.99. eatunwrapped.com
3. NightBuddies turtle. Squeeze this NightBuddies turtle to make its eyes glow for three minutes at bedtime. With its bright fun colors and soft body, our 2-year-old reviewer was happy to snuggle with it. The lights are bright but small so they don’t keep children awake. Emmett, 2, had a little trouble activating the night light but not his big brother. Graham loved it because he could see in the dark. $14.99, cortextoys.com
4. Bbluv stackable containers. These containers are ideal for individualized servings of formula or finger foods for toddlers. If you buy groceries in bulk, this route is more economical than toting individually packaged snacks. While the containers have screw-top lids, they are not leak proof, so only powdered or solid foods are appropriate. Microwave and dishwasher safe. $9.99. bbluvgroup.com
5. Bblüv food container. This bblüv food container is great for keeping foods or liquids hot or cold on the go. The foldable spoon is not the sturdiest for a toddler, but an older child will have no trouble using it. The lid doubles as a bowl, but the 10-ounce container does not lend itself to easy pouring. Overall, a container that serves its purpose well. Not dishwasher safe. $17.99, bbluvgroup.com
This article originally appeared in the September 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
