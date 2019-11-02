The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.
So if you’re looking for the perfect gift, check out our ideas.
1. EasyRead Time Teacher. This is a great introduction into telling time on an analog clock. In addition to having large numerals 1 through 12, it includes small numbers to tell you what the minute is from 0 through 59. This is especially helpful for younger children who haven’t learned how to count by fives but can read numbers. The clock is silent (no tick), which makes it ideal for a bedroom or classroom where the sound could be distracting. It also includes a watch. $34.95, amazon.com
2. "It's Blunderful" game. With “It’s Blunderful,” imagine yourself in awkward situations and bet on how well you know your friends. Players take turns reading a situation card and three reactions to choose from. Everyone bets on the reader’s reaction, and gains points for matching answers; wrong choices lose points. The first to reach 100 points wins. This card game is recommended for ages 17 and older. $24.99, amazon.com
3. Electric Motors Catalyst. Tinkering Labs’ Electric Motors Catalyst was great fun to play with, our reviewer says. Her 7-year-old grandson really enjoyed building the “cool” (his word) mechanical pieces. He especially liked the ability to make items with moving parts. “The projects were easy to put together, but complex enough to entertain both of us for hours,’’ she says. “We both learned a lot, while having fun together.’’ $55, tinkeringlabs.com/catalyst
4. Mini Maker Space Tubes. These puzzles — Lunar Lander and Astronaut — were a big hit with our reviewer’s 5-year-old. The instructions were a little confusing — definitely too advanced for a 5-year-old — but mom eventually got it figured out. Neither design lasted long as they were destroyed to make way for new 3D designs. The toy is perfect to help kids develop fine motor skills, learn to focus and be patient. It’s also a great way to boost imagination. $7.99, www.plus-plus.us
5. Playfoam Pluffle. This non-toxic Pluffle quickly became a favorite play thing for our reviewer’s 5- and 2-year-old kids. They loved squeezing it into a ball and watching it magically move back out across the table. They giggled while stuffing it into the tubes and pouring it back out. It’s a little messy, so be prepared to do some cleanup work. However, it’s easy to pick up and what you can’t pick up is easily vacuumed. The best thing about this is that it doesn’t dry out, so it lasts forever. $15.99 for a two-pack, amazon.com
This article originally appeared in the November 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
