Textbooks will be begging to be cracked after an hour or two of making personalized covers at the start of the school year.
This two-pocket design is perfect for holding assignments and notes home from teachers. Once the kids dress up their covers with doodles, stickers and stamps, there’s no chance of picking up someone else’s book by mistake.
What you need:
- Textbook to cover
- 3 colors of wrapping paper
- Washi tape
- Scissors
- Ruler or yardstick
What you do:
1. Unroll a length of wrapping paper and lay your closed textbook on top. Position the book 2 inches above the end of the paper and using a yardstick score a horizontal line. Then measure 2 inches above the book, draw a horizontal line and cut the paper. Crease the paper along the top of the book and then use the yardstick again to score a horizontal line. Set this piece of paper aside.
2. Unroll a second length of a different color wrapping paper and lay your closed textbook on top. Position the book 2 inches above the end of the paper and using a yardstick score a horizontal line. Then measure a few inches shorter than the top of the book, draw a line and cut. Set aside this second piece of paper.
3. Unroll the third length of a third color wrapping paper and lay your closed textbook on top. Position the book 2 inches above the end of the paper and using a yardstick score a horizontal line. Then measure a few inches shorter than the height of the second piece of paper you just finished cutting, draw a line and cut.
4. Fold up the bottom edge of each piece of paper along the score lines. Fold down the top of the first (largest) piece of paper along the score line.
5. Stack the bottom folds of all three pieces together, with the largest piece on the inside and the smallest on the outside.
6. Lay the spine of the book in the center of the paper and then wrap the paper over the cover, creasing along the vertical edge of the front and back covers. Pull the paper back from the book and fold along the crease lines.
7. Slip the front cover of the book into the front folded channel. Repeat, slipping the back cover into the back folded channel.
8. Secure the cover with decorative tape.
(Source: robert-mahar.com)
