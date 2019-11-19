Pumpkin truffles are the perfect bite-sized alternative to pumpkin pie at the holidays. This recipe packs pumpkin flavor.
Chocolate-Covered Pumpkin Cheesecake Truffles
- 15-ounce can Libby’s pumpkin purée
- 1 box white cake mix
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1-2 bags semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 tablespoon shortening, optional
- 2 graham crackers, crushed
1. Heat oven to 350 F. In a large bowl, combine pumpkin purée and white cake mix (do not add any other ingredients) until completely combined. Spread mixture into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, and place in oven. Bake for 25-28 minutes or until done.
2. Let cake cool to the touch. Carefully crumble the baked cake into the bowl of a stand mixer. Add cream cheese. Beat on medium until the cream cheese is completely incorporated into the cake and it’s a pliable dough consistency (about 1-2 minutes).
3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop dough in about 1 tablespoon rounds; roll into balls with hands. Repeat until all dough is used. Place into freezer for 30 minutes.
4. Using a double boiler, melt chocolate chips. Once melted, add 1 tablespoon shortening to thin the chocolate for easier coating. (Alternately, the chocolate can be melted in the microwave. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, microwave for 30 seconds, then mix with a fork or spoon. Place bowl back into microwave for 15 seconds, remove and mix again. Continue in 15 seconds increments until melted, mixing between increments. Use caution not to overcook the chocolate or it will burn and turn grainy.)
5. Dip each pumpkin truffle into the chocolate until covered. Using a fork, allow the extra chocolate to drip off. Set dipped truffle on parchment and sprinkle graham cracker crumbs over the top. Repeat for all truffles.
6. Place in freezer for 2 hours to allow the chocolate to firm. Serve cold.
7. Keep refrigerated to prevent the chocolate from melting.
Notes: We recommend adding shortening. We tried dipping truffles without it and the chocolate was too thick. If you like chocolate, this is OK, but it overwhelmed the pumpkin flavor. Thinning the chocolate makes for a more even coating and a better chocolate-to-pumpkin ratio. Also, be sure to top with graham cracker crumbs quickly. Once the chocolate starts to harden, the crumbs won’t stick anymore!
(Adapted from domesticsuperhero.com)
***
This article originally appeared in the November 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.