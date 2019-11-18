There is no shame in taking a shortcut, especially when time is of the essence during the holidays. These no-bake Thanksgiving cookies are made with store-bought ingredients. All you need to add is a personal touch and — viola! — you have turkey, harvest corn and pilgrim hat cookies that your guests will gobble up.
Chocolate Pilgrim Hat Cookies
Ingredients:
- ½ cup of chocolate frosting
- ½ cup of vanilla frosting
- Yellow food coloring
- 2 plastic sandwich bags
- 1 package round, fudge-striped shortbread cookies
- 1 bag mini peanut butter cups
Directions:
1. Add a few drops of yellow food coloring to the vanilla frosting, and stir in a small bowl.
2. Scoop frostings into two separate sandwich bags toward one of the bottom corners.
3. Snip off one corner of each bag to make a piping bag. The chocolate frosting bag should have a larger opening. The yellow frosting bag should have a small opening for piping fine details.
4. Flip the shortbread cookies so the striped side is facing down. Pipe chocolate frosting around the hole in the middle of each cookie, and place an unwrapped peanut butter cup, top-side down, onto the frosting. The frosting acts like a glue.
5. Decorate the pilgrim hat by piping yellow frosting along the bottom of the peanut butter cup and making a small square in the front for a buckle on the hat.
Harvest Corn Cookies
Ingredients:
- Yellow food coloring
- 1 container vanilla frosting
- 1 package oblong, cream-filled vanilla sandwich cookies
- 2 cups multicolored peanut butter candies
- 6 green fruit roll snacks
Directions:
1. Add a few drops of yellow food coloring to 1 cup white frosting in a small bowl and stir until well-blended.
2. Spread frosting onto one side of each sandwich cookie.
3. Lay alternating colors of multicolored peanut butter candies in the frosting.
4. Unwrap the fruit roll snacks and lay on a cutting board.
5. Using a sharp knife, cut fruit rolls in long, narrow leaf shapes.
6. Place a leaf shape on either side of the cookie, overlapping slightly so they resemble cornhusks. (We couldn’t find green fruit roll snacks so we substituted green sour strips found in the candy aisle.)
Gobbling Turkey Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1¼ cup white frosting, divided
- Orange food coloring
- 2 plastic sandwich bags
- 1 package of larger round cookies (like sugar cookie or oatmeal cookies, not Oreo)
- Candy corn
- Mini chocolate chips
1. Scoop 1 cup frosting into sandwich bag toward one of the bottom corners.
2. Snip off the corner of the bag, forming a hole about ¼ inch to make a piping bag.
3. Pipe frosting onto cookie.
4. Immediately place candy corn, narrow side facing inward, onto the edge of the cookie to form the feathers.
5. Place two mini chocolate chips on frosting for the eyes.
6. Mix ¼ cup frosting with orange food coloring. Put into second sandwich bag. Cut a smaller opening in the corner, about 1/8 inch.
7. Pipe the turkey’s beak and feet.
This article originally appeared in the November 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
