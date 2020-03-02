“It is fun to have fun. But you have to know how.”

This is one time when playing with your food might be encouraged. Have no fear; there is not too much to juggle here. And cleanup is a snap.

“Cat in the Hat” Hats

What you'll need:

  • 12 cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies (we used Oreo brand)
  • 36 cherry-flavored gummy rings (we used Life Savers)
  • White cookie icing

What you'll do:

1. Separate cookie layers, being careful to leave the white cream filling intact on one cookie half. This is the section that will be the base for your hat.

2. For the first tier of the hat, pipe icing around the bottom edge of a gummy ring and place the ring frosting-side-down in the center of the cookie cream.

3. Repeat with two more gummy ring layers, each anchored with piped icing. Don’t be too perfect in stacking the layers; the idea is to mimic the topsy-turvy topper worn by Dr. Seuss’ mischievous Cat in the Hat.

Note: You could double your batch of hats by giving the discarded cookie halves a creamy, circular base layer of icing. Also, our 14.5-ounce bag of 5-flavor Life Savers Gummies had just enough red ones for a dozen cookies.

(Source: cupcakediariesblog.com)

***

This article originally appeared in the March 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

