One of my favorite things to see in my house is both of my kids sitting with a good book.
When both Sam, 6, and Elliott, 3, are a little too quiet, I assume they're up to no good and go investigate. Instead, I'll find them flipping through books in their room or on the couch.
It's not really surprising, considering my husband and I have been reading out loud to them since they were each about 2 months old. But it still makes me happy.
Studies show it's never too early to get children invested in books.
“Reading out loud is an easy thing to neglect, but it’s so important,” Dr. Annie L. Zimmer of Boys Town Pediatrics told Momaha. “Findings show that reading to your kids provides an immense amount of word exposure before age 3 and is one of the best predictors of kids being ready to learn when they get to school.”
The Omaha Public Library recently announced its top circulating titles from 2019. If you're looking for a great book to read to your baby or introduce to your already-voracious reader, check out these children's books below.
Top young children's titles in print books:
- “Pete the Cat and the New Guy” by Kimberly and James Dean
- “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney
- “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School” by Jeff Kinney
- “Pete the Cat: Play Ball!” by James Dean
- “Pete the Cat: Too Cool for School” by Kimberly and James Dean
- “Pete the Cat and the Bad Banana” by James Dean
- “My New Friend Is So Fun!” by Mo Willems
- “Pete the Cat and His Magic Sunglasses” by Kimberly and James Dean
- “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley’s Journal” by Jeff Kinney
- “Llama Llama Gram and Grandpa” by Anna Dewdney
Top youth/teen print titles:
- “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas
- “On the Come Up” by Angie Thomas
- “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” by J.K. Rowling
- “Scythe” by Neal Shusterman
- “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” Jenny Han
- “Eleanor & Park” by Rainbow Rowell
- “Children of Blood and Bone” by Tomi Adeyemi
- “Not If I Save You First” by Ally Carter
- “The Dark Prophecy” by Rick Riordan
- “Bridge of Clay” by Markus Zusak
