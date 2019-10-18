It was “Grown Up Day” at Lucy’s preschool — meaning the kids got to dress as who they want to be when they grow up — and there I was, the eve before, idling in Walmart’s parking lot. Desperate.
For years, my friends have lamented that themed days at school aren’t so much “fun” as they are a “dumpster fire of stress on working mothers,” but I hadn’t really experienced it first hand — until now.
A couple weeks before, Lucy and I talked about what she wanted to be so I had time to order crap off Amazon. But her answers were aloof and all over the place, so I chose to circle back later.
But then our entire family was aggressively assaulted for more than a week with three different preschool viruses, including hand, foot and mouth disease, a viral cough that had our whole house hacking a chorus throughout all the midnight hours and a bad case of the runs. So, naturally, “Grown Up Day” slipped my mind.
That is, until I was putting in a load of wash in preparation for the girls to finally go back to school when it slapped me across the face.
No! God, no! Lucy has to dress up tomorrow! And I have nothing! NOTHING!
I panicked. But then...eureka!
She has a child-sized William Sonoma apron and oven mitt. I know what she wants to be when she grows up! Buddy Valastro!
But as she saw me packing these things, she grew concerned.
“I no dress up in apron, mommy.”
“Yes, you can be a pastry chef! What fun!”
“No, I want to be a unicorn rider when I grow up.”
“Oh? And what does a unicorn rider do or, more specifically, wear?”
Turns out, a unicorn rider is actually a cowgirl but with less “rugged” vibes and more “creepy child beauty pageant.” Think lots of pink and silky fabrics.
“Sweetheart, we don’t have time for me to find an outfit based on a career you’ve just now invented. It’s almost bed time!” I pleaded.
“But please!” Lower lip ejected, tears formed. I was so screwed.
Four is that terrible age where you want to just put your foot down and say, “No, because I said so,” but you also know that forcing her to wear an apron she now loathes will go down harder than AJ McLean’s career after N’SYNC broke up.
I ain’t going down like AJ.
So there I was, late at night, scouring the disastrous Halloween aisle that looked like preteens had ripped everything off the hooks for kicks. With anxiety rising for each “excuse me” I had to say in the cramped, chaotic aisle, I somehow found a pink cowgirl hat under a pile of sexy Olaf costumes.
And — praise be to Jesus — she loved the hat! And the rest of the ensemble I was able to pull out of my butt from home. I ain’t about to drop fat cash on an outfit she’s going to wear for four hours.
Mothers are miracle workers, I tell you. We should demand raises across the board, nap pods, latte stations, Cadillac healthcare plans and — aw crap! I forgot to buy more throat lozenges at Walmart!
Anna Lind Thomas is a humor writer and mom to daughters Lucy and Poppy and English bulldog Bruno, wife to Rob Thomas and founder of HaHas for HooHas. She writes for momaha.com.
