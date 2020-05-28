We finished distance learning on a Friday afternoon. After weeks of struggle, unexpected challenges and a whole new way of doing school, we celebrated with Sonic slushies and a relaxed family evening around our backyard fire pit.
The whole family slept in on Saturday, stayed in our pajamas, enjoyed way too much screen time and looked forward to a summer of much the same. By Sunday night, I decided to lay down some ground rules. We need more structure than a full-time job's worth of Fortnite, lazy mornings and late nights. So we set some basic rules for the upcoming months: No video games after supper. We expect physical activity during the day and seven changes of clothes during the week. There will be chores. There will be summer reading. There will be clean rooms.
Cue the temper tantrums times five.
My husband, Zach, and I were stunned at our kids' outrage. These kids, who worked so hard to finish the school year strong, couldn’t wrap their exhausted brains around our simple demands. Meanwhile, Zach and I couldn’t believe their bad behavior. These are normal and constant expectations at our house.
That got me thinking about this transition from school to summer and how different it looks from the usual flurry of end-of-school year activities and the easy, sweet slide into hot summer days full of the pool, friends and fun. In fact, the spring semester didn’t go anything like how we’d planned. Their sports and activities were canceled. They were isolated from their friends and confined to our home. Their school transformed dramatically, but didn’t lose the expectation of finished work. And their lives became very, very small.
Between the massive workload our school demanded, and the lengths Zach and I took to distract them from the non-stop, daily disappointment sheltering in place brought, we didn’t take the time to process the heartache from spring. Or maybe we just weren’t ready. Losing that chunk of our lives was like grieving a death. And while I’m beyond happy we’ve remained healthy and safe, my kids are overwhelmed with the loss from the last few months and the nothingness we now face.
We’re all happy that school is over, but we can’t shake the “now what?” feeling depressing each of us. Everything has been canceled, our usual haunts aren’t open and the weather hasn’t even been cooperating. A season that we usually look forward to for months has been diminished to endless days at home.
That’s hard on me. I can’t imagine how difficult it is for my kids.
I have no doubt we’ll find our rhythm and do our best to stick to some kind of structured schedule. But I also have sympathy when tears fall at the mere mention of unloading the dishwasher on a regular basis or scheduled reading time. These kids are exhausted from the dichotomy that sheltering in place brings. Our life is both constantly the same and constantly changing. We might never leave the house and our days might be very predictable, but our future plans keep getting canceled and there is seemingly no end date to this shift in routine for us.
That’s hard on my kids — on all kids — and it makes this transition from school to summer especially challenging. Even if our day-to-day hasn’t really changed; even if it should, at least, be easier than usual.
We will eventually adjust. And taking out the trash won’t always result in hysterical tears. But while simple chores and a limited routine still bring stress, I’m going to do my best to understand where they’re coming from and mourn our lost days at the pool, the zoo and with friends right alongside them.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.