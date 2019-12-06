Spending the past month holding my fevered children while we all cough together round and round into a miserable symphony of cold and flu hell, I’ve had a lot of time on my hands to think about things.
My friend, a single mother named Michelle, lost her only son about a year ago. He was going to college overseas and was home for a visit. He died in his childhood bed in the early hours of the morning.
The holidays can and typically are the most wonderful time of year, but for some of us who are grieving a major loss or broken relationship, it can simply be a shimmering amplifier that others are giddily drunk on happiness, a sensation we may never experience again.
Last week, I checked in with Michelle and was delighted to find her spirits upbeat. She was in the process of “de-hoarding” her home and showed us a picture of a massive moving container she was filling with things she no longer needed and wanted to give away.
“My son always wanted me to clear out the house, but I thought these material things mattered; that someday I’d need them and couldn’t go without them. But after he died, it put into perspective the only things that actually do matter. It’s our relationships, love, serving and helping other people. Before I couldn’t let a single thing go. Now I can’t wait to give it away."
Her words sat with me for the rest of the day, like a little birdie on my shoulder.
Loss and grief visit us all at some point or another. But it isn’t here now, so why am I not elated with gratitude? Why is worry here, peeking behind the hedges? Why am I impatient and stressed? Why am I complaining and wasting an entire hour ticked at Target because they messed up my drive-up order?
Why have I exchanged joy...for this crap?
As I said goodbye to Michelle to let her continue loading her donations, my birdie and I started reflecting on the new-found freedom grief had given her. She discovered a new detachment from superficial things, and could embrace a deep gratitude and appreciation for the only thing that matters — us. Each other. Our family, our friends and our neighbor.
Christmas brings many of us together, but it can also highlight our most superficial impulses. Spending money we don’t have on things we won’t hardly care about in a few weeks. Worrying and stressing about getting things done, having the house clean, entertaining, impressing and wrapping, wrapping, wrapping.
Don’t get me wrong — gift giving is joyous. Decorations are divine.
But I don’t want to have to experience an unimaginable loss to keep perspective. Maybe I don’t need AirPods for Christmas. Maybe a family who is getting their loved one through chemo could use a little help paying for a holiday dinner instead.
I guess what I’m saying is Christmas is the most wonderful time of year, but it’s greatest gift might not be a new iPad. The greatest gift might just be perspective.
May you have the only things that matter this holiday season.
Merry Christmas.
Anna Lind Thomas is a humor writer and mom to daughters Lucy and Poppy and English bulldog Bruno, wife to Rob Thomas and founder of HaHas for HooHas. She writes for momaha.com.
