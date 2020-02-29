I had been watching my dog’s health decline over the past several months. Once I saw that tennis ball-sized lump that sprung up on his side practically overnight, I knew it wasn’t going to end well.
At 12 years old, I knew Toby's time on Earth with us was nearing the end. I had begun preparing myself for his death, and I thought it would be best to prepare my 4-year-old as well.
Parenting is a never-ending cycle of emotions. You think things will get easier as kids get older, but I’m learning that’s just not true. Parenting doesn’t get easier as kids grow. Yes, stages come and go and certain things ease up, but there’s always a new challenge waiting around the corner.
My newest parenting challenge was figuring out how to prepare my 4-year-old son for the impending death of our beloved dog — the first loss he would feel.
I realized in this moment I have no idea what I’m doing as a parent. I do my best to trust my instincts and do what feels right, but how do I talk about death in a way that will make a young child understand and not traumatize him? This was new territory for me.
I did my best to explain to my young son that Toby was very sick and wouldn’t be with us much longer. I told him that even though his body would no longer be with us, he would live forever in our minds and hearts. He said he understood, but it wasn’t something he dwelled on.
When the day came to let our dog pass peacefully, it was a difficult one for me. After all, he had been my first baby when I got him at 20 years old. We had practically grown up together and it broke my heart to lose him.
When my son returned home from daycare that day, I explained to him that Toby had died, just like we talked about. He didn’t have much of a reaction. "Okay, easier than I thought," I told myself.
But kids take longer to process their emotions. They’re learning about the big feelings that come and go, and trying to make sense of the world around them. When I tucked him into bed that night, the flood gates opened. He looked at me with tears brimming in his eyes. His usually jolly mouth turned down in a frown.
“I miss Toby,” he wailed as he sought comfort in my arms. He wanted his dog to come back. I told him I did, too.
There’s something about your first experience with death and loss that changes you — and it certainly did for my son. I look at him now as a boy and not my tender baby. He’s understanding that the world is hard, sad and difficult.
It’s been several months since Toby died. My son still talks about him often. So do I. One day, he told me he wanted Toby to come back just one more time so he can take a picture of him with his new camera. But he understands he can’t come back.
It’s our job as parents to teach our children that life won’t always be happy and fun — a lesson many of us are still learning as adults. But giving our kids a safe place wrapped in love and comfort to work through their feelings is the best thing we can do as parents to raise empathetic children.
***
Kendra Perley is a mom to two young boys who keep her busy. When not wrangling boys, she's an established freelance writer who loves helping businesses elevate their products and services with words. You can find more of her parenting stories on her blog, The Maternal Canvas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.