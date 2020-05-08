Mother’s Day is Sunday, and this year’s celebrations may look a little different from past years.
Even though some restaurants have opened their doors with limited capacity, it can make taking mom out to the annual brunch a little tricky. And since social distancing is still recommended, some families may have to think of ways to celebrate mom without being together.
Here are some ideas.
1. Beauty Basket. Why not assemble a whole basket full of mom’s favorite lotions and potions? Include all the lovely things that makes mom look and smell as good as she does. Maybe it's the shampoo and conditioner she never treats herself to. Maybe you can tuck in a gift card to her favorite hair or nail salon so she can pamper herself after this pandemic is over.
2. Garden Goddess. Hit up your local garden center and load up on some flowers, plants and herbs to jump star mom’s summer garden. Maybe you just want to help freshen up the planters and pots around the house. You can also practice social distancing while spending time together getting all things green in the ground — depending on the weather.
3. Foodie Delight. Mom shouldn’t have to cook on Mother’s Day. That is a basic tenet of the day. So if dining out still isn’t a possibility for your family, there are still creative ways to feed mom and keep her out of the kitchen. Think of ordering in from her favorite local restaurant or cooking up a whole feast for her that you can deliver to her doorstep. You can even enjoy the meal together virtually. You can also pick up an assortment of gift cards to her favorite eateries to enjoy in the future. It’s also a good way to help support local businesses that are working hard to keep their doors open.
4. The Fashionista. Just because big get-togethers and fancy celebrations may be on hold doesn’t mean mom wouldn’t like something new to wear. If you know exactly what mom likes, then go ahead and shop away. But if you’re anything like me and begin to cold sweat trying to think of what your mother would like, then treat her to a gift card to her favorite shop. That way she can pick exactly what she loves.
5. Books, Booze and Beans. If the mom in your life loves a good read, a good red or a strong cup of Joe, then give the lady what she wants. Put together a little book lover care package. Grab a hot new title mom hasn’t had a chance to pick up and pair that with her favorite sips and maybe a few nibbles (cheese and crackers or scones with jam).
Finally, for the moms who have been sheltered in place with kids and have had to play teacher, chef, laundress, playmate and CEO, consider giving her some time to herself. I’m usually an advocate for mothers spending Mother’s Day with the kids, but this year I am more than willing to make an exception.
For those moms who have been cooped up, maybe the simple gift of some social distancing is all it will take. It will cost you nothing and, trust me, I’ll — I mean she’ll — love it.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s “Big Party Show” in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes weekly for Momaha.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.