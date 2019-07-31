Harry Potter holds a special in my heart.
Mock me if you wish. But I was 13 when I was introduced to "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
Honestly, I hated it. I read the first chapter and thought, "This is so boring." So I put it down and went on with my teenage life. Somehow, the book ended up underneath my bed, and while cleaning my room months later, I found it again and thought, "I should give this another try."
I'm so glad I did.
I know it sounds dorky, but Harry and his wondrous world have played an important part in who I am today. And now that I have children, they offer a connection to my sons, who are learning about being good in a complicated world.
I grew up with Harry, Ron and Hermione. My life mirrored theirs. I learned about bravery, friendship and the importance of being true to yourself. The things they faced — real life things, not magic spells and dark lords and dementors — I was facing, too. When "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" was released, I was in my last year of college. Just as Harry was moving on to life after Hogwarts, I was about to start the scariest chapter in my life: adulthood.
And while I was already a voracious reader as a kid, J.K. Rowling’s books opened my eyes to a whole world of literature including other fantasy novels and series that I continue to love and cherish.
It’s been a joy to share those same things with my children. I knew I would, even when I was first pregnant. I used to read parts of the books out loud to both my boys — Sam and Elliott — while I rocked them to sleep as babies.
Even when they were really little, my kids gravitated toward them. When Sam was 18 months old, he pulled the Harry Potter books from a bookshelf. I was so proud, even if he only nabbed them because of the bright colors and illustrations made them stand out next to my other books.
Now that Sam is 5, he absolutely loves Harry Potter. He falls asleep to John Williams' movie score every night. He's got his Hogwarts robe, Harry's glasses and even a light-up wand. (At this point, he even has a collection of wands to choose from.)
Together, we’ve started to explore the world of Harry and Hogwarts. Sam’s seen the first few movies (the later ones are a bit too scary for a 5-year-old) and I’ve even started reading the novels (the illustrated editions, which are packed with pictures to keep the not-quite-reader entertained).
Sam loves the adventure and excitement of it all, but it’s interesting to see him learn about morality and standing up for what’s right even when you feel like a powerless child.
Perhaps more importantly, it gives me a connection to Sam.
Last year for his birthday, my husband and I threw him an epic Harry-Potter-themed party. I'm not normally into the whole Pinterest parenting thing, but let me tell you — this party was Pinterest worthy.
We made chocolate frogs. We got jelly beans (just regular...none of the vomit- or booger-flavored ones). Harry's Firebolt broomstick and the Goblet of Fire made an appearance (thanks to our amazing cosplay friends). There were letters from Hogwarts spilling out of our fireplace. We created the entrance to Diagon Alley and Platform 9 3/4. Every kid got a wand. There was even a dire warning from Dumbledore to anyone who tried to reach the third floor corridor (aka upstairs, which was out of bounds).
Maybe I’m living vicariously through my child. But I’m fine with it. I mean, by the time I was really into the wizarding world as a teenager, I was too old for a Harry Potter birthday party. So Sam's party was everything I would've wanted as a kid.
We’re continuing to read the books, and I can't wait to watch as he learns the ins and outs of the entire story.
July 31 is Harry's 39th birthday. It's also his creator J.K. Rowling's birthday.
So I'd just like to say thank you. Thank you for giving me something magical to believe in. But most importantly, thank you for being something I get to share with my children for years to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.