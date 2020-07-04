Call us old-fashioned. When a gift is given, a thank you is written. Not a quickly composed text. Not even a more carefully crafted email. An honest to goodness pen-on-paper handwritten thank-you note.
In today’s tech-ruled world, such a gesture may seem terribly quaint but it’s as important as ever for teaching children to be grateful — not just for what they receive, but also for the people in their lives.
“For me, a thank-you note is about the sincerity, kindness and joy it brings to others,” said Nancy Kavich of RSVP stationery shop in Countryside Village. “When children get gifts, it makes them feel good. A thank-you note reciprocates that feeling.”
She pointed out that when people give gifts — irrespective of whether they purchase an object, select a gift card or simply opt to enclose cash in a card — they have taken time from their busy schedules and put thought into what another person might like best.
“This is someone who went out shopping and wrapped something or bought something,” Kavich said. “Children need to respond in-kind and put thought and effort into a thank-you note.”
In addition to teaching children proper etiquette, the physical act of writing a thank-you note gives a gift beyond the item received.
“When you write down what you’re grateful for, it makes it more real,” Kavich said. “Everything is so impersonal. Slowing down a little bit gives us time to stop, reflect and appreciate.”
Below, Kavich shared tips for teaching children the art of writing a well-crafted thank-you:
1. Set a time frame. Two weeks is a good rule of thumb. Decide if you want your child to play with, wear or spendthe gift prior to writing the thank-you. If you decide they can, require them to write their note within 24 hours. Either way, definitive deadlines get the job done.
2. Name the gift. This may seem obvious, but it’s tempting for children, especially younger ones, simply to say, “Thank you for the gift.” They should acknowledge the specific item they’ve received with a basic line like, “Thankyou for the teddy bear.”
3. Make it visual. Children should indicate how they will use a gift. “They need to show that they actually engaged with the gift in some way. If the gift is a toy, they can say something like, ‘This truck goes great with my dumpster! Now I have the set.’ Or, ‘Thank you so much for my sweater. It adds so much color to my wardrobe,’” said Kavich. “If it’s money, they shouldn’t say, ‘Thank you for the money.’ Instead, they should write, ‘Thank you for the generous gift’ and what they plan to do with it. They should say if it’s going to go into a savings account or toward a car or toward a coffee.”
4. Tell the truth. If your child receives an ugly sweater from Great Aunt Helen, don’t encourage her to lie and say she loves something she clearly doesn’t. Instead, teach her how to express sincere gratitude for the thought behind the gift. “It was so sweet of you to want to keep me warm during winter,” is a way for a child to acknowledge the care that went into choosing such a gift — even if the item goes directly to Goodwill. “Say a fact about the gift,” advised Kavich. “Most people want to know the child actually received it.”
5. Appreciate the giver. It’s important not just to acknowledge the gift, but the giver as well. “Children can say something like, ‘You always give such great gifts, I miss you or I hope to see you soon,’” Kavich said. “It goes back to the human connection and makes everyone feel good.”
6. Make it personal. Provide children with stationery of their own. Having their own cards and note paper for thank-you notes makes the experience special and gives children a leading role in the writing process. “Get them stationery they love,” Kavich advised. “Then it’s theirs, and they take ownership.”
7. Respond in-kind. Letting a child know you’ve received their thank-you note is a wonderful way to reinforce the importance of acknowledging gifts. “It would be great if an adult could write children back,” noted Kavich. “Say, ‘I love getting your thank-you notes. It’s so fun getting a note in the mail, isn’t it?’”
8. Never too young. If they can speak, they are never too young to write — or at least participate — in a handwritten thank-you note. Have your children dictate what they want and transcribe their words. They can draw a picture at the end of their note to take an active part in the process.
