Schools are closed, which means many parents are left to take over as teachers in their children’s lives.
If you don’t have the first clue how you’ll manage keeping up with your own work (if you’re a parent who works from home) while also teaching your kids for the next handful of weeks or longer, here is a helpful schedule that works for my family, as well as what I’ve learned from my bachelor of science in education. As always, definitely adapt it as necessary for your own family.
- 8 to 9 a.m.: Eat breakfast, get dressed, put clothes in the laundry, make beds and brush teeth.
- 9 to 10 a.m.: Education time. This includes study guides provided by the school, educational activities you create, learning books and activities. One fun activity was to have my kids plan and budget a road trip of their choosing (geography and math).
- 10 to 11 a.m.: Creative time. This could include crafts, art projects, music, LEGO or block building and dance. Some days we read about Andy Warhol and design our own soup cans. Some days we choreograph dances to "Newsies." And some days we listen to classical music and read about Chopin while we color.
- 11 a.m. to noon: Outdoor time/free play (depending on the weather). This might include taking a walk, going for a family bike ride or just having some fun in the backyard. Just remember to practice social distance guidelines.
- Noon: Lunch time. Having a “picnic” lunch is a favorite in our house. I give them options of crackers, cheese, meats, olives, fruit and baby carrots, and let them choose three to four options. They get some autonomy and I don’t have to make sandwiches every day. Win-win!
- 12:30 to 1 p.m.: Chore time. We created a separate chore chart for the kids. Small tasks like sweeping the dining room floor, vacuuming the living room, wiping down tables and chairs, dusting the bookshelves, etc.
- 1 to 2 p.m.: Rest and read. Solo time for kids. Tech time. If you’ve got little ones, they may sleep through this while the older kids play on the tech devices.
- 2 to 3:30 p.m.: Academic time. Solo learning with the aid of technology. We use Duolingo, IXL, Khan Academy, Musescore, Kahoot and code.org. See a list of great resources below.
- 3 to 3:15 p.m.: Snack time. I serve snacks during learning.
- 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Outdoor time.
- 4:30 to 5 p.m.: Music. Older kids practice their instruments or work on composing.
- 5 to 5:30 p.m.: Free play (no electronics).
- 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner time as a family.
- 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.: TV/electronics time and rotating showers.
- 8:30 to 9 p.m.: Get ready for bed. Water, jammies, teeth brushing, hugs and goodnights.
- 9 to 9:30 p.m.: Reading in bed.
- 9:30 p.m.: Lights out.
Here is a list of educational resources for parents:
- Duolingo. Language learning tool. More.
- IXL. Comprehensive K-12 learning in math, language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. More.
- Khan Academy. Personalized learning in math, grammar, science, history, SAT, AP and others. More.
- Starfall. Great for younger children. PreK-3rd. More.
- MuseScore. Free music composition and notation software. More.
- ColoringSquared. Free math coloring pages for kids. More.
- Kahoot. Game-based learning platform for the whole family. More.
- Quizizz. Self-paced quizzes to asses and engage. More.
- Scholastic. Day-by-day activities and projects to keep kids learning. More.
- Google Arts & Culture. Virtual museum tours, art history resources, and amazing artworks to explore. More.
- PBS Learning. Free teaching resources including videos, lesson plans, and games aligned to state and national standards. More.
- National Geographic for Kids. Facts about animals, science, history and geography, along with fun competitions and games. More.
- Author websites. Some children’s book authors have activities to go with your kids’ favorite books. Click here to see an example.
Here are some educational programs and shows kids can learn from, as well as where to find them:
- StoryBots (Netflix)
- Octonauts (Netflix)
- SuperWhy (PBS Kids)
- Sesame Street (Amazon Prime and HBO)
- Little Einsteins (Disney+)
- Wild Kratts (Amazon Prime)
- The Magic School Bus (Netflix)
- Reading Rainbow (iTunes)
- Who Was (Netflix)
- Bill Nye the Science Guy (iTunes)
Hopefully this makes it a little easier for parents who are trying to still give their kids an education during this trying time. Hang in there!
***
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
