We are all in the transition period of stepping back as our kids inch toward adulthood, allowing them more freedom, more space to choose and more opportunities to experience being "accountable" while still under our roof.
I truly feel it is imperative that we re-insert ourselves as parents during this critical time as coronavirus continues its spread in our community.
The five kids under my roof currently range from 15 to 22 years old. They've just returned from spring break, are home from high school/college and want to hang with friends who've returned from the suddenly closed colleges. They think this is an amazing gift dropped in their life: No school, every buddy magically available and no one with any job conflicts!
The other day, I took all the car keys — including the spares — away from my kids. I also closed our home to all the other youngsters my “dwell-in-place” kids invited over after one day of being car-less.
Many of our kids feel they are "immune" to COVID-19, and have a non-nonchalant, dismissive attitude about it because they've heard about "mild" cases only for their age range. However, a "mild" coronavirus case is worse than seasonal flu (which, if you've had seasonal flu, you know how bad that can be.) Many kids of this age vape and smoke (whether they share this with parents or not, it is true), so they may be more vulnerable than they think.
Our kids are also not only vulnerable to becoming ill from coronavirus, but they are possibly the vectors of transmission — especially as many have just returned from cities all over the country.
So I encourage each of us to minimize the movements of our teen and young adult kids. Mine are staying home. Please cancel all their “play dates” plans at your home.
We discussed the small sacrifice this is for them (although they DO think it is a BIG sacrifice), and that they have plenty of ways to interact with peers via all the devices and communication platforms at hand.
I have some very social kids. It has been very difficult in the two days I've forced them to be home-bound. I have learned to channel the parent I was when they were toddlers — and I encourage other parents to do the same. Be firm, matter-of-fact, calm and take no arguments. This is not a time to allow them to be "accountable" for the decisions they make to take this situation lightly.
Each of us has cornavirus-vulnerable people in our lives — whether that be an older person (over the age of 60) or one with a pre-existing condition (diabetes, asthma, heart condition, etc.). Remind your child that this sacrifice he or she is making to stay put for a few weeks is to protect that person.
If we truly contain those we love in a close perimeter, we just may help mitigate the devastation of the virus on our community and on another's beloved.
Good luck, thank you for reading and please continue to wash your hands.
***
Tressa Hoover lives in Omaha with her husband, who is a local dentist. They have six kids who range in age from 15 to 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.