Of all the ways this vast tapestry of a nation has been described, the most repeated cliche is the melting pot. But as a baker, I like to think of the United States as another culinary metaphor: the mixing bowl.
Truly, is there a more delightful and delicious lens through which to view American history, ingenuity and diversity than the humble cookie?
Pore over cookbooks, baking blogs, magazines and any other source you can think of, and you may begin to wonder whether there are as many American cookie recipes as there are Americans. At least that's how I felt while compiling our 15th annual Washington Post Food section cookie issue. It was both a pleasure and a challenge to settle on these 14 recipes, which hail from the sunny coast of California, the skyscraper maze of Manhattan and everywhere in between.
So pull out your grandma's community cookbook, your three-ring binder of recipes (not just me, right?), the index cards your mom dutifully wrote out. They may be dog-eared and crusty with flour, but they are your history - our history - no matter where you've come from and no matter where you're going.
Now come along with me for this great American cookie tour.
BALTIMORE BERGER COOKIES
Baltimore lays claim to these delicious, decadent chocolate-frosted cookies, where the layer of chocolate is about as thick as the cookie itself. Easy to make (and even easier to eat), these cookies go perfectly with a glass of cold milk. — By Olga Massov
Recipe note: The cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days.
Ingredients:
FOR THE COOKIES
- 2 cups (225 grams) cake flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick/113 grams) unsalted butter
- 3/4 cup (150 grams) granulated sugar
- 1 large egg white
- 1 1/2 tablespoons heavy cream
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
FOR THE FROSTING
- 3 cups (510 grams) milk chocolate chips
- 1 1/4 cups (300 milliliters) heavy cream
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 2/3 cups (140 grams) Dutch-process cocoa powder
- 1 1/4 cups (140 grams) confectioners' sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Steps
Make the cookies: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with the rack in the middle. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
Add the egg white, cream and vanilla and beat until combined. Reduce the speed to low and add the flour mixture in 3 additions until incorporated, scraping down the bowl as needed.
Working with 1 heaping tablespoon of dough at a time, roll into balls and space 2 inches apart, with a maximum of 12 per sheet. Using your moistened fingers, press on the dough balls to form disks about 1/4 inch thick and 2 inches wide. Bake, 1 sheet at a time, until the cookies are just beginning to brown around the edges, 8 to 12 minutes, rotating the sheet halfway through baking. Let the cookies cool completely on the sheet before frosting.
Make the frosting: Once the cookies have cooled, in a large bowl, combine the chocolate chips, cream and salt. Microwave the mixture at 50% power, stirring every 30 seconds, until melted and smooth, 1 to 3 minutes. Whisk the cocoa, confectioners' sugar and vanilla into the chocolate mixture until smooth. (The frosting should be the texture of thick brownie batter and register about 95 degrees on an instant-read thermometer.)
Frost the cookies: Flip the cookies on the sheets. Spoon about 2 tablespoons of frosting over the flat side of each cookie to form a mound. Let the cookies sit at room temperature until the frosting is set, about 3 hours, before serving.
Nutrition | Calories: 280; Total Fat: 16 g; Saturated Fat: 10 g; Cholesterol: 30 mg; Sodium: 100 mg; Carbohydrates: 38 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 20 g; Protein: 4 g.
(Adapted from Cook's Country.)
BENNE SEED CRISPS
Benne seed wafers are the signature cookie of Charleston, South Carolina. We loved this rendition from food writer and culinary historian John Martin Taylor, via his friend Virginia Willis. The crisps are sweet, rich and gorgeously lacy.
Recipe note: The baked cookies can be stored in an airtight container for 1 week or frozen for several months.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup (75 grams) white sesame seeds
- 1/3 cup (42 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 3 tablespoons (42 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 3/4 cup (165 grams) firmly packed dark brown sugar
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Steps
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees with the rack in the middle. Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Scatter the sesame seeds on one of the baking sheets and bake until lightly toasted, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool and then transfer the seeds to a small bowl.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl using a handheld mixer, beat together the butter and brown sugar on medium-high until it's the consistency of wet sand, about 2 minutes. Reduce the speed to medium and beat in the egg and vanilla until combined. Using a wooden spoon or rubber spatula, add the flour mixture, and then fold in the cooled toasted sesame seeds.
Drop level teaspoons of the dough onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing the cookies about 2 inches apart. (Allowing space is important, as the cookies will spread.)
Bake for 7 to 8 minutes total, until the tops of the cookies bubble and the edges turn deep brown, rotating the baking sheets once during baking. Transfer the baking sheets to a wire rack to cool slightly, then use an offset spatula to transfer the cookies to the rack to cool completely. (If you leave the cookies on the baking sheet to cool completely, they will be more crisp; if you remove them immediately, they will be slightly softer.) Repeat with the remaining dough. Serve, or store in an airtight container.
Nutrition | Calories: 25; Total Fat: 1 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 5 mg; Sodium: 35 mg; Carbohydrates: 4 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 3 g; Protein: 0 g.
(Adapted from "Secrets of the Southern Table" by Virginia Willis. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2018.)
BILLY GOATS
California is a land of plenty when it comes to fruit, especially dates. Many West Coast regional cookbooks have recipes for these thick, soft date-and-nut cookies. In other parts of the country, they used to be called "rocks," because of their shape, not their texture.
Recipe notes: If you want to make these nut-free, replace the walnuts with more dates or another dried fruit of your choice.
The cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days or frozen for several months.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup (105 grams) vegetable shortening
- 1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup (61 grams) sour cream
- 2 cups (250 grams) all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 teaspoon ground allspice
- 2 cups (240 grams) chopped walnuts
- 2 cups (311 grams) finely chopped pitted dates
Steps
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a handheld mixer and a large bowl, beat together the shortening and sugar on medium-high speed until combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat again on medium-high until smooth and blended, scrape down the bowl, then beat in the sour cream.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves and allspice. Add to the shortening mixture and beat on low speed until combined. Stir in the nuts and dates.
Drop heaping teaspoons of the dough about 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Bake, 1 sheet at a time, for about 12 minutes, until the cookies are delicately browned around the edges. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely before serving or storing.
Nutrition | Calories: 110; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 10 mg; Sodium: 45 mg; Carbohydrates: 13 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 8 g; Protein: 2 g.
(Adapted from "The Fannie Farmer Baking Book," by Marion Cunningham. Gramercy, 1996.)
BISCOCHITOS
Spiced cookies are a popular holiday treat all over the world, but we're a fan of this one you'll find in the American Southwest. The biscochito is New Mexico's official state cookie, although the not-too-sweet, anise-flavored treat hails from Mexico. Lard creates an especially crisp and light texture, but vegetable shortening can be used instead.
Recipe notes: You'll need one or two 2-inch cookie cutters, preferably stars and half-moons. And you may get an even greater yield depending on which shapes you use.
The dough needs to be refrigerated for at least 1 hour, and up to 1 day. The cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week, or frozen for up to 1 month. You may have cinnamon sugar left over; it's not tough to find ways to use that up.
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 cups (256 grams) lard, at room temperature (may substitute vegetable shortening)
- 1 3/4 cups (350 grams) granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- 2 tablespoons orange-flavored liqueur such as Grand Marnier or Triple Sec
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Finely grated zest of 1 navel orange
- 3 cups (375 grams) all-purpose flour, plus more for the work surface
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 to 4 tablespoons water
- 2 teaspoons anise seed
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Steps
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl using a handheld mixer, combine the lard and 1 cup sugar. Beat on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the egg, liqueur, vanilla extract and zest, and beat on medium speed until well incorporated. Stop the mixer to scrape down the bowl.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and baking powder until aerated and combined. With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the flour mixture to the bowl, then just enough of the water to form a dough. Add the anise seed and mix on low just until distributed.
Divide the dough into two equal 1-inch-thick disks. Wrap each in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, and up to 1 day.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with the racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven. Line a few baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.
Lightly flour a work surface. Unwrap one dough disk and roll it out to a thickness of 1/4 inch. Using cookie cutters, cut out shapes, transferring the cookies to the baking sheets and spacing them about 1 inch apart. If the dough is still fairly chilled/firm, it can be rerolled a few times; otherwise, gather together the scraps and refrigerate for 15 minutes before rerolling.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining 3/4 cup (150 grams) sugar and the cinnamon. Sprinkle some of the cinnamon sugar over each cookie cutout.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until just set and lightly golden, rotating the sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely before serving or storing. Repeat with the remaining dough.
Nutrition (based on 72 cookies) | Calories: 70; Total Fat: 4 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 5 mg; Sodium: 10 mg; Carbohydrates: 8 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 4 g; Protein: 0 g.
(From the December 2001 issue of Martha Stewart Living.)
BOILED PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES
Who doesn't love a no-bake treat? This quick and easy recipe, cooked on the stove top, is more like a confection than a cookie. But Southern food authority Edna Lewis called these chewy, nutty treats one of her very favorite childhood cookies, which is good enough for us.
Recipes notes: These are gluten-free as long as you buy oats marked as such.
The cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week or frozen for several months.
Ingredients
- 3 cups (255 grams) quick-cooking oats
- 1/2 cup (125 grams) crunchy peanut butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick/113 grams) unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) whole milk
- 2 cups (400 grams) granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup (50 grams) unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Steps
In a large bowl, stir together the oats, peanut butter and vanilla until combined.
In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, heat the butter and milk, stirring a few times, until the butter is melted. Whisk in the sugar, cocoa and salt until the mixture is smooth. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook for 1 1/2 minutes, stirring often to prevent scorching. Stir in the oat mixture and continue cooking for 1 minute longer, stirring constantly.
Drop the cooked mixture by tablespoonfuls onto wax paper or aluminum foil. Let the cookies cool and become firm. Serve at room temperature.
Nutrition | Calories: 140; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 10 mg; Sodium: 35 mg; Carbohydrates: 20 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 13 g; Protein: 3 g.
(Adapted from "The Gift of Southern Cooking" by Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock. Knopf, 2003.)
BUCKEYE BARS
Buckeyes are one of the signature confections of the Midwest. The little balls of peanut butter filling, coated in chocolate save for a small circle at the top, pay homage to the native buckeye nuts of Ohio. They're time-consuming to make, so this bar version cut into small fingers is just as satisfying without all the work. If it reminds you of a whole pan of peanut butter cups, you would not be wrong.
Recipe notes: To make a nut-free version, replace the peanut butter with Biscoff cookie butter and reduce the confectioners' sugar to 1 cup.
This recipe can easily be doubled for a 9-by-13-inch pan.
The bars can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week or frozen for several months. (In case you're wondering, they're delicious straight from the freezer.)
Ingredients
FOR THE PEANUT BUTTER LAYER
- 1 3/4 cups (215 grams) very finely ground graham cracker crumbs (from 14 rectangles, crushed in a plastic bag with a rolling pin or in a food processor)
- 1 1/2 cups (160 grams) confectioners' sugar
- 10 tablespoons (1 stick plus 2 tablespoons/140 grams) unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- 3/4 cup (192 grams) creamy peanut butter, such as Skippy or Jif brand
- 2 ounces (57 grams) full-fat cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
FOR THE CHOCOLATE LAYER
- 3/4 cup (125 grams) semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips
- 1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter
- Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon, for sprinkling (optional)
Spray an 8-inch square baking pan with nonstick cooking spray and line it with parchment paper, leaving enough overhang on the sides to form a sling that you can use to lift the slab out later.
Make the peanut butter layer: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a large bowl and a handheld mixer, combine the graham cracker crumbs, confectioners' sugar, melted butter, peanut butter, cream cheese, vanilla and salt on medium-low speed until well blended. Pat evenly into the prepared pan. Refrigerate until lightly set and cool to the touch, about 20 minutes.
Make the chocolate layer: In a medium, microwave-safe bowl, combine the chocolate chips and peanut butter. Microwave on high in 30-second bursts, stirring well after each interval, until the mixture is melted and smooth. Let cool slightly, then spread evenly over the peanut butter layer. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt, if desired.
Refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour. Using the parchment handles, transfer the slab from the pan to a cutting board, and cut into fingers.
Nutrition | Calories: 240; Total Fat: 16 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 20 mg; Sodium: 170 mg; Carbohydrates: 24 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 15 g; Protein: 4 g.
(Adapted from "Midwest Made: Big, Bold Baking from the Heartland" by Shauna Sever. Running Press, 2019.)
BUTTER BRICKLE COOKIES
Butter brickle ice cream is a Midwest classic. Much like many culinary legends, the origins are somewhat disputed, although the legend goes that it was created at an Omaha, Nebraska hotel in the 1920s. These buttery cookies take their inspiration from the ice cream and are studded with crunchy toffee bits.
Recipe note: The baked cookies can be stored in an airtight container for 3 days or frozen for several months.
Ingredients
- 2 1/4 cups (280 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick/113 grams) unsalted butter, softened
- 3/4 cup (165 grams) light brown sugar
- 1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs
- One 8-ounce (225-gram) package Heath Bits 'O Brickle Toffee Bits
Steps
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with the rack in the middle. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt.
In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with a handheld mixer, beat the butter on medium-high until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the sugars and vanilla, and beat on medium-high until fluffy and thoroughly combined. Add in the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually add in the flour mixture, beating on low until incorporated. Fold in the toffee bits.
Drop by rounded teaspoons onto the prepared sheets. Bake 1 sheet at a time for 9 to 11 minutes, or until slightly brown. Let the cookies cool for a few minutes on the sheets, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Serve, or store in an airtight container.
Nutrition | Calories: 90; Total Fat: 4 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 15 mg; Sodium: 65 mg; Carbohydrates: 14 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 10 g; Protein: 0 g.
(Adapted from a recipe on anaffairfromtheheart.com.)
