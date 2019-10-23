Hydrocephalus, which is the buildup of fluid deep in the cavities of the brain, can happen at any age.
Most children who have hydrocephalus it are born with it. It occurs in one or two per 1,000 live births.
Fluid runs through the cavities and helps the brain and spinal column. However, when there is too much fluid, it can put pressure on the brain by increasing the size of the cavities, which can cause damage to brain tissue and a range of impairments with brain function.
Common symptoms of hydrocephalus in a child include:
• Changes in the head: This can include an unusually large head, bulging or tightening of the soft spot on the top of the head or a rapid increase in head size.
• Physical signs: This can include vomiting, irritability, seizures, poor responsiveness to touch, poor coordination, headache and poor growth along with others.
• Behavioral signs: This can include declining school performance, delays or problems with walking or talking and change in personality.
Hydrocephalus is due to an imbalance of fluid being produced and how much fluid is resorbed by the body. Excess of this fluid occurs because of one of three things.
The first is obstruction, which is the most common cause. Obstruction, or partial obstruction, causes buildup of fluid at the point of narrowing or blockage. The second is poor absorption. While it is less common, poor absorption occurs when the mechanisms that allow the body to absorb the fluid do not allow it. This is typically related to an inflammation in the brain tissue due to injury or disease. The final reason is overproduction, which is when more fluid is being created than is absorbed. This cause is very rare.
Hydrocephalus is typically diagnosed through symptoms, a physical examination, head circumference measurements and brain image tests.
The most common treatment for hydrocephalus is a shunt, which is a surgically-inserted drainage system. The shunt is a long flexible tube with a valve that helps with fluid flow in the correct direction and at the correct rate.
Another option is an endoscopic third ventriculostomy. To complete this procedure, the surgeon uses a small camera that allows the surgeon to a view inside the brain in order to make a small hole at the bottom of one of the cavities or between the cavities to help the fluid flow out of the brain.
Visiting your child’s doctor at all regularly scheduled well-checks gives the doctor an opportunity to monitor the child’s health and development as he or she grows. If your child is showing symptoms of hydrocephalus, be sure to mention them to your doctor.
Dr. Linden E. Fornoff is a pediatric neurosurgeon with Boys Town National Research Hospital. To read more about Dr. Fornoff, click here.
