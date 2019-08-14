ashley graham

Supermodel and Nebraska native Ashley Graham announced her pregnancy Wednesday in an Instagram post.

Supermodel Ashley Graham is adding a new title to her résumé: mom.

Graham, a Nebraska native, and husband Justin Ervin announced the pregnancy in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The couple playfully adjusted the camera until Graham's baby bump came into view. 

"Surprise!" the couple said, putting their hands on her belly and giving each other a smooch. 

Graham and Ervin announced the pregnancy on their ninth wedding anniversary.

"Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!" Graham wrote in her post. 

Ervin also announced the news on his Instagram page. He shared a photo of the couple holding a sonogram.

Graham gained national attention as the first plus-sized model to be featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016. She has since appeared on Time magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People, on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list and on the cover of several other magazines.

In 2017, she released a book, "A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, & Power Really Look Like." In the book, Graham wrote about her successes and setbacks, and encouraged women to find self-confidence.

