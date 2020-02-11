Anyone who knows me knows I love arts and crafts.
Every holiday, I celebrate by finding one (or a few) crafts I can do with my boys in honor of whatever special day is coming up.
It's always really fun — even if it's a little messy — and it's good quality time I get to spend with my boys. I never feel I get enough of that because I work full time, so I'll take what I can get.
For Valentine's Day, I did a quick Pinterest search for a few fun, age-appropriate crafts we could do to celebrate this heartfelt holiday. We hit up Walmart for some supplies — yes, the trip where we lost our 3-year-old for a terrifying 90 seconds — and had a blast taking a weekend to make these cute crafts.
Bonus: They're perfect to give to grandparents or teachers as gifts.
Valentine's Day sun-catchers
What you'll need:
- Poster board in any color (we got red)
- Clear contact paper
- Tissue paper in any color (we got white and red)
- Ribbon in any color (we chose red)
- Scissors
- Glue
- Pencil
What you'll do:
The first thing I did was cut the poster board into smaller pieces. I cut ours into four pieces and folded each of those pieces in half. I then cut out heart-shaped pieces along the fold. When you open them — voila! — you have a heart. Then cut another heart shape inside that so you're left with the outline of a heart. Do this as many times as you'd like, depending on how many sun-catchers you want to make. You can also do varying sizes.
Next, peel the contact paper from its backing and lay it sticky side up. (We had the most difficult time peeling the back from our contact paper. This craft would have gone so much faster/smoother had we not had to deal with that!) Place your heart outline on it. Then cut or tear different shapes in the tissue paper and lay them down on the contact paper inside the heart so they're touching. When the hearts filled with contact paper, place another piece of contact paper to seal the tissue paper and heart outline inside. Be careful when laying the second piece down so you don't create too many bubbles. If you do, use a ruler or credit card to work the bubbles out.
To finish, cut the excess contact paper from around the heart and use a hole punch to string ribbon through so you can hang it from a window. This could also work without ribbons. Just use double-sided tape to stick it on your windows.
(Adapted from makobiscribe.com)
Heart-shaped string art
What you'll need:
- Square piece of wood
- String in any color (we chose red)
- Paper
- Marker
- Nails with a head (3/4-inch long)
- Hammer
What you'll do:
To start, draw a heart on the piece of paper. Make the heart big enough to fit nicely on the square piece of wood (ours is 4 inches square). Then, using a marker, create dots equally spaced along the outline. Tape the paper to the wood and, using the hammer, secure the nails into the wood along the dots. We didn't have a small enough hammer for my kids to use, so my husband and I did this part!
Once the nails are secure, rip the paper off. Then use your string to tie a double knot on one nail. Now you can begin to randomly wrap the string around the nails. Keep going until you feel like the heart is filled in enough. Then tie the string off on another nail.
(From realitydaydream.com)
Heart-shaped bird feeders
What you'll need:
- 3/4 cup of flour
- 1/2 cup of water
- 1 envelope unflavored gelatin (about 2.5 teaspoons)
- 3 tablespoons corn syrup
- 4 cups birdseed
- Heart-shaped cookie cutter
- Cooking spray
- Parchment paper
- Baking sheet
- Ribbon or twine
What you'll do:
In a bowl, mix the flour, water, gelatin and corn syrup. Then mix in the birdseed. Then place the heart-shaped cookie cutter onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Be sure to really spray the inside of the cookie cutter with cooking spray (and spray it after you make each bird feeder). Then add the birdseed mixture inside the cookie cutter. Press with your fingers and really pack it down as much as you can.
Using something like a chopstick, pen or straw, make a small hole at the top of the heart so you can hang it once it's hardened. Once finished, carefully remove the cookie cutter and repeat for however many bird treats you want to make. I let them harden up over night and then very carefully tied ribbon through each to hang outside. You could also forego making a hole and, once hardened over night, string twine through using a needle instead.
Note: This wasn't exactly that great of a craft for my younger kids. It was kind of messy, but my 3-year-old had a lot of fun using a spoon to help pack down the mixture into the cookie cutter. I had to thread the string in on my own because they're fairly brittle. Small hands would have definitely broken them! Also, they probably won't hold up well through wet snow or rain, as they're held together with gelatin and corn syrup! But it was still a fun, cute craft — and I'm sure the birds don't care if it's a heart or a soggy lump on the ground.
(From wineandglue.com)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.