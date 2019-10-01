20190911_mom_sc_ashlee

Ashlee and Kevin Coffey with Elliott and Sam.

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”

I have always loved this quote from “Anne of Green Gables.” And it’s so true. We’d miss out on so many wonderful things without Octobers.

Fall is my favorite season. I love that it’s still warm but not crazy hot, and that it gets cool at night, but we aren’t yet dealing with the freezing temperatures of winter. It’s such a nice in-between place.

Additionally, with a new season comes the chance for a fresh start. Our summer was crazy. We had T-ball and swim lessons and lots of family outings. In mid-August, my oldest son, Sam, started kindergarten, and it's been hectic getting used to this new schedule.

But we're finally settling into our new normal. I'm looking forward to wearing sweaters, enjoying warm drinks by the fire and soups and stews in the Crock-Pot. My kids, of course, can't wait to decorate for Halloween and go trick-or-treating in their new costumes (which we bought in mid September). Like their mom, their favorite holiday is Halloween.

While many families create summer bucket lists, I decided to create a fall bucket list of things I want to do with my family this year.

  1. Put spooky decorations up on our house and in our yard.
  2. Roast hot dogs and s'mores by the fire.
  3. Make hot chocolate
  4. Visit a pumpkin patch to pick out pumpkins.
  5. Go on a hayrack ride.
  6. Jump in a giant pile of leaves.
  7. Go to an orchard and pick apples.
  8. Attend a fall festival.
  9. Take a neighborhood walk and enjoy the changing leaves.
  10. Take pictures of my kids playing in the leaves.
  11. Go camping and, before bed, do some stargazing.
  12. Get lost in a corn maze.
  13. Watch a movie outside.
  14. Make — and eat — caramel apples.
  15. Make a fall craft with pieces of nature we find outside.
  16. Bake snickerdoodle cookies.
  17. Carve jack-o-lanterns and roast the seeds to eat.
  18. Visit a not-so-scary haunted house.
  19. Buy a new piece to add to our Halloween town.
  20. Make chili and share it with good friends.
  21. Have a Halloween costume party.
  22. Make homemade doughnuts.
  23. Watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and "Hocus Pocus."
  24. Listen to Halloween songs and have a dance party.
  25. Go on an outdoor adventure at a park or nature center.
  26. Watch a scary movie with my husband.
  27. Make Halloween crafts.
  28. Take fall-themed family pictures.
  29. Tell my kids a ghost story.
  30. Decorate spooky cookies.
  31. Trick-or-treat and pass out candy.

It's a lengthy list, but I can't wait to check off all of these. Who knows, maybe I'll find more things to add. There's certainly no shortage of fall fun to be had around the Omaha area. 

What would you add to your fall bucket list? 

