If your child is suffering from unexplained allergy-related symptoms that affect his or her daily life, you may benefit from allergy testing.
For example, if your child is experiencing symptoms related to asthma, eczema, latex allergies, food allergies, bee allergies or other related items, you will likely be able to narrow down the cause of their discomfort with an allergy test.
Allergy testing allows doctors to identify the source or sources of your child's allergic reactions, giving them the opportunity to develop a treatment plan specific to your child's personal needs. Allergy testing is a great way to relieve symptoms of allergies.
What happens during an allergy test?
There are several types of allergy tests that your doctor or nurse may conduct to determine the source or sources of your child's allergic reactions. This includes skin prick tests, intradermal tests and blood allergy tests.
The most common test is usually the skin prick test. The prick test will be conducted by a nurse, while a doctor will analyze the results of the test. Most often, the prick test is placed on the upper and mid back, but sometimes the prick test is placed on the forearms.
The nurse will apply several allergens to the skin using a tiny needle to prick the allergen into the skin. After 15 minutes, the nurse will measure any raised, red bumps that form, which can indicate an allergy. Prick tests are quick and effective, and patients receive their results on the day of their appointments.
During an intradermal test, a nurse will inject a small amount of allergen right under the surface of the patient’s skin to determine if the patient is suffering from a specific allergy. This is typically done on the upper arms. Patients receive results on the day of their appointments.
Blood allergy testing is also an effective way of pinpointing an allergen trigger. However, this type of testing requires the patient to have blood drawn, and the results can take up to a week to come back.
When is it unsafe for a patient to undergo allergy testing?
If your child is taking certain medications, his or her doctor may be unable to conduct a skin allergy test as the medications may interfere with the process. Also, some skin conditions, such as eczema or psoriasis, will make allergy testing difficult. The doctor must have access to enough clear skin to conduct the test.
If you're curious about allergy testing for your child, reach out to the pediatrician to see if it's an option for your family.
