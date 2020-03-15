As the number of tiny apartments rises in the Omaha area, so has rent.
Indeed, a recent study by Rent.com shows Omaha as No. 3 — behind only Hollywood and North Hollywood — among cities with the largest percentage increase in studio rent prices since 2016.
The analysis reported that rent for studio-sized apartments in Omaha is, on average, about $898. That’s 37% higher than the $655 four years ago.
Here’s the four-year change for others in the Top 5: Studio rent prices, on average, reportedly went up 66% in Hollywood; 43% in North Hollywood; 30% in Harrison, New Jersey; and 26% in Tucson, Arizona.
Of course, actual rent in some of those cities far exceeded Omaha’s. Currently in Hollywood, for example, average studio rent was reported to be $2,762, and North Hollywood was not far behind. In Harrison, it was $2,153, and average studio rent in Tucson, according to Rent.com, was $580.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.