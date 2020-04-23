While information related to the coronavirus continues to be in the news, you may find yourself wavering between feelings of panic and calm. It is important right now to look out for your own emotional health, as well as monitoring your children’s reactions to what they are hearing and experiencing.
Balancing your daily life along with everyone’s mental health may seem like a huge challenge, but there are some basic strategies that might help:
• Stick to a schedule. When you wake up in the morning take a shower, get ready for the day like you normally would even if you’re working from home. It’s important to be consistent with things like mealtimes, your child’s studies and bedtime.
• Make a list of what you want to accomplish each day and mark tasks off when you are done. Continue routines for the tasks that you normally do around the house such as laundry, cleaning, etc.
• Involve everyone in activities. Play board games, work on a puzzle, plan a future trip or outing, set a family meeting time apart from your other daily interactions or create obstacle courses in your yard to keep the children active.
• Look for creative outlets like art projects, hobbies, DIY tasks, cooking, baking, writing or read a new book.
• Get outside, go for long walks or a run. Open a window and breathe in the fresh air.
• Work on a home project. Clean and sort through your cupboards, drawers and closets. Clean out the garage or do some yard work you’ve been putting off.
• Keep a diary of your self-quarantine experience by writing in a journal or through artwork or photos.
• Volunteer to help others. Check in on others rather than waiting for them to approach you. Offer to pick up items for someone quarantined or an elderly person, send cards to nursing homes, make a donation to a local business or give to a food bank.
• In addition to phone calls, emails and texting, try sending letters or thank you notes to friends and family who you have to social distance from.
• Practice kindness at home. Compliment, praise and thank each family member for something every day.
• Limit exposure to news reports. Cover the bottom of your television screen to eliminate the scrolling news at the bottom or just turn off the TV.
During this time of uncertainty, it is important to stay positive and look for healthy releases to keep yourself and your children sane. And remember: If the anxiety and stress are starting to weigh you down, the Boys Town National Hotline is free and available 24/7 by calling 1-800-448-3000.
