Family schedules can get hectic this time of year. When everyone is eating on the fly, it’s hard to make sure kids are eating enough fruits and vegetables. But I've recently discovered a healthy food that has helped.
It’s called aronia berry juice.
Have you heard of aronia berries? If not, don't worry. I hadn't either until I met Cindy Schofield, who grows aronia berries with her husband on their farmstead — Homestead Aronia — just south of Stromsburg, Nebraska, where I live. She ignited my interest in these amazing berries, and since then I’ve been intrigued at what I’ve discovered.
Aronia berries have a long history of health benefits and were traditionally used by Potawatomi Native Americans to cure colds. Modern research has found that aronia berries have more antioxidants than all our favorite berries, including blueberries, cranberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, cherries and more.
They're also good at fighting inflammation, diabetes, heart disease (including cholesterol, heart attack and stroke) and urinary tract infections. One study even found that aronia juice “inhibits the reproduction of influenza virus in its initial stages.”
But do you know the best part? They're grown right here in Nebraska. In fact, they're indigenous to North America.
All of that was enough to make me a big fan of these berries, and I've been eating them every morning in my oatmeal for months. I tried them frozen, but the flavor made my mouth dry. So I was excited to discover eating the berries warm brings out the flavor. And on days when I don't have time to eat my oatmeal, I drink aronia juice. The juice has a rich flavor with a bit of tartness to it like cranberry juice.
For some reason, I never thought to share this super healthy food with my kids until one day when I was feeding them supper and we were out of fresh fruit. I saw the aronia juice sitting on the shelf in my refrigerator, so I poured them each a small cup and, in a few quick sips, they had their serving of fruit. My youngest son's face puckered, and I asked if he liked it. "It's not bad, but it just has so much flavor!" I suppose we could add sugar to tame down the tartness, but it's not really necessary.
Now aronia juice is a frequent go-to for fruit at our house. In fact, I try to have the boys drink a little each day. With all the amazing health benefits and how incredibly easy it is, why not? I have a few recipes I plan to try, including using them in homemade smoothies. In the fall, I'm excited to take the boys to AroniaFest at Schofield's farmstead, where we'll be able to pick our own berries to take home.
“It’s a very family-friendly activity," Shofield told me. "We had one 3-year-old who left with purple fingers and a purple smile."
What a fun way to teach our kids to eat local, while setting them up for a healthy, nutritious future. After all, for a busy mom like me, there’s nothing better than a healthy berry that is easy to get and easy to give my kids.
***
Jenni DeWitt is married and has two sons, the youngest of whom battled childhood leukemia — and won. Jenni writes weekly for Momaha.com. She is the author of “Forty Days” and “Why Won’t God Talk to Me?” You can read more about Jenni here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.