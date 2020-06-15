This terra-cotta project will be music to your ears, especially when the whole family wants to chime in!
Do-it-yourself wind chimes
• Terra-cotta pots with drainage holes (we used 1¾-inch, 2½-inch and 3-inch diameter pots)
• Twine (thin enough to fit through drainage holes)
• Large bead (with an opening large enough to accept the twine)
• Smaller beads for decoration, optional
1. Paint the clay pots. Let dry.
2. Paint beads, if applicable.
3. Cut a 2- to 3-foot length of twine. Tie a knot in one end. Thread on large bead and tie another knot at the top of the bead.
4. Tie a loose knot about an inch above the bead. Thread the smallest pot upside-down on the chime string. If bead does not hang halfway out the bottom, adjust knot. If knot is in the correct spot, pull tight.
5. Continue process of tying a loose knot about 1-1½ inches above smallest pot, thread on medium pot. Adjust knot height if necessary. Repeat for each of the remaining pots.
6. Tie a knot at the top of the last pot.
7. Thread decorative beads on twine above pots, if you like.
8. Hang outdoors and enjoy the chime in the breeze!
Tip: To make polka dots, use a cotton-tip swab.
This article originally appeared in the June 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine. Gallery: 20 fun crafts your family can make together
