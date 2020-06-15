20200513_spe_mom_windchime

Wind chimes not only add visual flare, they also give off positive energy. A zen or yoga garden would be a perfect spot. 

This terra-cotta project will be music to your ears, especially when the whole family wants to chime in!

Do-it-yourself wind chimes

Supplies:

• Terra-cotta pots with drainage holes (we used 1¾-inch, 2½-inch and 3-inch diameter pots)

• Acrylic paints

• Paint brushes

• Twine (thin enough to fit through drainage holes)

• Large bead (with an opening large enough to accept the twine)

• Smaller beads for decoration, optional

Directions:

1. Paint the clay pots. Let dry.

2. Paint beads, if applicable.

3. Cut a 2- to 3-foot length of twine. Tie a knot in one end. Thread on large bead and tie another knot at the top of the bead.

4. Tie a loose knot about an inch above the bead. Thread the smallest pot upside-down on the chime string. If bead does not hang halfway out the bottom, adjust knot. If knot is in the correct spot, pull tight.

5. Continue process of tying a loose knot about 1-1½ inches above smallest pot, thread on medium pot. Adjust knot height if necessary. Repeat for each of the remaining pots.

6. Tie a knot at the top of the last pot.

7. Thread decorative beads on twine above pots, if you like.

8. Hang outdoors and enjoy the chime in the breeze!

Tip: To make polka dots, use a cotton-tip swab.

(Source: houseofjoyfulnoise.com)

***

This article originally appeared in the June 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

