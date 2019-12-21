Editor's note: Shea Saladee is not in any way affiliated with these companies or paid to promote their products.
'Tis the season! We have been prepping, baking, shopping and wrapping to make sure the holiday is a happy one for our families. We’re a little tired from all this prep and could use a little help in the home stretch. Don’t fear! Here are some creative ideas to help Santa fill the stocking for your kiddos.
For the superhero fan:
If your kids love superheroes, these stocking stuffers are sure to please.
1. Comic book. I always try and include a piece of reading material in my kids’ stocking, and a comic book or book featuring super heroes is a great add to a stocking.
2. Legos. Lego features many of your kids’ favorite heroes, including Batman, the Avengers and Star Wars. Smaller sets make terrific stocking stuffers.
3. Magnet play sets. My kids love magnetic play sets. They have been stocking stuffers in our house many times over the years, including this Star Wars magnetic scene set and this Justice League one.
4. Superhero water bottles. For something a little more practical, check out these hero and villain water bottles.
5. Finger puppets. These fun finger puppets would make a great addition to the stocking of any superhero fan with a great imagination. You can select from Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and Super Man.
For the creative kiddo:
Have an artistic child in your life? Check out these fun gift ideas.
1. Classic coloring materials. You can’t go wrong with good ‘ole fashioned crayons, markers, colored pencils, paints and paper.
2. Hey Clay. This clay is soft, lightweight, non-sticky, nontoxic, and stain-free — perfect for young artists taking their first step into the world of clay creativity. Hey Clay comes in a variety of themed sets including dinos, aliens and animals.
3. "642 Things to Draw: Young Artist's Edition" by Tymn Armstrong. This fun sketchbook gives kids prompts to create imaginative art. It's great for all experience levels.
4. Unicorn sidewalk chalk set. Create magical drawings with this unicorn sidewalk chalk set.
5. Pantone notebooks. This set of 10 colorful mini notebooks to sketch, write and create in will be a hit with the doodler in your life.
For the bookworm:
I think there are no greater gifts than those in literary form.
1. Library socks. These cute yellow socks are designed like a library card. They'll be the perfect gift for the literary lover in your life.
2. Rory’s Story Cubes. This stocking-sized box of creativity will entertain kids for hours.
3. Miniature library. This amazing set comes with 30 tiny tales that you can actually read. Check out this amazing little library for your little reader.
4. Literary T-shirts. Does your kiddo have a favorite book? Now they can sport it on their shirt. Check out these cool options to fill their stockings.
5. Book light. Of course, you can’t go wrong with a book light for your reader.
For the athlete:
Here are some terrific gift options for the athlete in your life.
1. Outdoor sports equipment. Baseballs, golf balls, tennis balls and badminton birdies are all small enough to fit in those stockings. Play ball!
2. Team merchandise. Does your sports fan have a favorite team? Supply them with some accessories to sport on game day, such as a hat, pin or socks.
3. Water bottle. A water bottle is a great gift to help keep your kiddo hydrated throughout practice or outdoor activities.
4. Sports-related gear. Help your athlete prep for practice with some sports-related gear, including mouth guards, goggles, athletic tape, running socks or wrist guards.
5. Tickets. Treat the fan in your life to tickets to a game. We have great college and minor league teams right here, and some professional sports just a short drive away.
For the fashionista:
Great gifts for kids who love to have fun with fashion
1. Magic bath fizzies. Make bath time fun with these surprise-filled bath fizzies.
2. Lip balm. Break out the nostalgia the season with some Bonnie Bell Lip Smackers.
3. Hair accessories. Take their hair to the next level with hair chalk or these colorful hair clips. You can also find fun and fashionable scrunchies, headbands and clips.
4. Fashion magazine. Some tween friendly picks like Teen Vogue, Girls Life and Elle Girl make great stocking stuffers.
5. Winter accessories. A haute hat, elegant earmuffs or some glamorous gloves will be sure to please your fashionista.
For the traveler:
For kids who are frequently on the go or love all things travel, check out these travel-related gifts.
1. Travel games. I had these as a kid and absolutely loved them. Whether traveling in the car or by plane, there’s a deck for you!
2. Travel packs. Consider these fun multi-colored travel packs to help keep travel essentials contained and organized.
3. Travel journal. If you want to document your adventures, here are some great travel journals for kids, including "My Travel Journal" and "Kids' Travel Journal."
4. Kids atlas. Help your kids navigate their travels with an awesome kids atlas.
5. Hot Wheels. Transportation toys make great gifts for a kid who loves all things travel. Classics like Hot Wheels make great stocking stuffers.
Hopefully, these ideas will help you — and Santa — succeed this holiday season. If you still find yourself stuck, think “want, need, wear, read” to round out those gift ideas.
Any other ideas? Share with us in the comments.
