Once upon a time, I thought it was a great idea to put my daughter in a handful of activities and sports so she could see what she liked.
That was five years ago — and you know where that got me? It got me no free time.
You see, she likes — no, she loves — everything she has tried. Over the last six months, that's been piano, dance, gymnastics, swimming, tennis and golf. I didn't expect that, so now we are in an excessive amount of activities.
But now that she's moving up in skill in these activities — each coming with an increased demand time — she's going to have to start narrowing it down.
Ultimately, this will be her choice, but I sure hope she compliments her picks with activities you can do for life. Because, let’s face it, most people aren’t going to end up playing a college sport, let alone a career sport. Personally, I wish I would’ve kept up with some activities I still could be doing.
If you’re like me and want to expose your kids to lifetime (physical) activities, look into one of these:
1. Tennis. My oldest plays tennis in the summer, and I love that it’s an activity that can be done indoors and outdoors. Because it's usually easy to find a free court to use, it has an added bonus of being inexpensive. Plus, it'll also help you play ping pong or racquetball. I plan to enroll my 4-year-old in lessons this summer as well. Hopefully we can all play one day!
2. Golf. While this isn’t as cheap, golf can be enjoyed by people for their entire life. I stopped playing as a high school student, but am excited to pick it back up once my kids are a bit older. It’s a fun, social activity you can do all over the world.
3. Skiing. We don’t have skiing in Nebraska but many other states within driving distance (Colorado, Minnesota, South Dakota) offer good skiing. It's a fun activity for young kids (mine learned at a young age) and older adults (my grandparents skied into their 70s) to learn and enjoy.
4. Swimming. For safety and fun, everyone should learn how to become a strong swimmer.
5. Running. There are several track and field clubs that begin at toddler age, and many of the schools offer other programs. Running is an activity that is often picked up by older children or adults, but you can start this activity at any age (just make sure to talk to your child's doctor beforehand). Besides a good pair of shoes, you can take this activity with you anywhere you go for free.
I know each activity has their benefits and drawbacks, but there isn't anything bad about being physically active. It helps kids learn to develop teamwork, strength and coordination. Plus, it’s easier to learn things when you’re young, so it doesn’t hurt to incorporate a few of these where you can. Trust me, your adult child will thank you later.
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.
