Potty training is an important milestone for children and parents. Children develop more self-confidence and independence, and parents embrace the added mobility that comes without carrying supplies and changing diapers on the move. Read on to learn how you can help your little one be successful in potty training — and say hello to diaper-free days.

Gauging readiness

Let your child tell you when to start. Twenty-seven months is the average age for potty training; however, anywhere from 18 months to 3 years is normal.

Your child may be ready if he or she can:

  • Sit, walk and dress (with help)
  • Pull pants up and down
  • Understand and respond to two-step commands
  • Control the muscles used for going to the potty
  • Communicate bathroom needs
  • Imitate others and demonstrate independence

Getting started

When your child is ready to start training:

  • Keep it positive – avoid punishment and over-reminding.
  • Make going to the potty a part of your child’s daily routine, such as first thing in the morning, before leaving the house and after meals.
  • Dress your child in easy-to-remove clothing.
  • Keep stools soft with plenty of water and a high-fiber diet and avoid excess dairy.
  • Master daytime potty training before you worry about naps and nighttime.

Accidents will happen

Accidents are bound to occur, and they usually taper over a few months after potty training is generally complete. Bed-wetting may last longer and can affect children as old as 6. If you run into more complex problems, such as resistance or refusal, consider taking time to “cool off” or switch back to diapers for a week before restarting the process.

Learn more

Your child’s pediatrician is a great resource for questions on potty training. In addition, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center is offering a Parenting U class on Mastering Potty Training on Aug. 27. Visit ChildrensOmaha.org/Parenting U to register.

